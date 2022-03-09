Liquidity Services' Annual ESG Report Unveils Achievements in Sustainability

BETHESDA, Md., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services LQDT, a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the publication of its 2022 Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Building on more than 22 years of sustainable leadership and values, the report highlights the company's efforts to build a better future for organizations, individuals, and the planet by capturing and unleashing the intrinsic value of surplus.
"It is up to everyone to be a better steward of our planet's scarce resources. At Liquidity Services, our team is playing a pivotal role in enabling a more circular approach to commerce by extending the life of the world's surplus assets through zero-waste value chains," said Chairman and CEO Bill Angrick. "Sustainability is the essence of our company and has been the guiding principle for our business model since 1999. We are laser-focused on creating a better future for organizations, individuals, and the planet by helping businesses of all sizes pursue circularity."
Highlights from the 2022 report include:
- Liquidity Services has helped divert billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills
- In 2021, Liquidity Services recycled around 435,900 pounds of electronic items, nearly 1.2 million pounds of wood material and 2.5 million pounds of cardboard across its warehouses
- Liquidity Services has built transparent, innovative and highly effective marketplaces and integrated services that reliably connect buyers and sellers of surplus assets across the globe
With retail returns reaching a staggering $761 billion in 2021, Liquidity Services' annual ESG report reveals a significant portion of items sold through its marketplaces are unused or in like-new condition, serving as a testament to the necessity of the circular economy. Without reverse logistics channels, useful assets might otherwise become waste.
Liquidity Services was recently chosen as the sole recipient of the ADM 2021 Value in Excellence award, solidifying its commitment to sustainability. Of the 500+ suppliers eligible, ADM recognized Liquidity Services for helping it recover $11 million through the reuse and redeployment of underutilized capital assets.
To read or download the 2022 ESG Report, visit the Online Investor Kit section of the company website.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services LQDT operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills.
Media contact:
Karen Blondell
Lightspeed PR for Liquidity Services, Inc.
Karen@lightspeedpr.com
Investor Relations contact:
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com
