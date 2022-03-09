Acasti Pharma CEO to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on March 16th

LAVAL, Quebec, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Company") ACSTACST, today announced that Jan D'Alvise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acasti Pharma will be presenting at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare conference being held virtually March 15-17, 2022.



Ms. D'Alvise, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed here: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/acst/2765322 and on the investor relations section of Acasti's website at acastipharma.com/en/investors. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

Contact your Oppenheimer sales representative or financial professional to RSVP. You may also email opcoconferences@opco.com to register.

About Acasti

Acasti is a specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti's novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

Acasti's three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti's lead clinical assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children, causing severe disability, and for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.

Neither NASDAQ, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Acasti Contact:

Jan D'Alvise

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 450-686-4555

Email: info@acastipharma.com

www.acastipharma.com