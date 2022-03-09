Global eSIM Market Size & Share Forecasted to Hit USD 25.8 Billion By 2028, At a 16.42% CAGR Growth | e-SIM Industry Trends & Analysis Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, US, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "eSIM Market By Use (Laptops, Smartphones, M2M, Tablets, Connected Cars, and Wearables), By Component (Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing Retail, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, and Consumer Electronics) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global eSIM Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.9 billion in 2021and is expected to reach a value of around USD 25.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 16.42% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

The report analyzes the eSIM market's drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and the impact they have on consumption during the projection period.

What is eSIM? How big is the eSIM Market?

Global eSIM Market Report Overview:

An eSIM, also known as an Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC), is a universal integrated circuit card (UICC) in a generic form. It functions similarly to a normal SIM card. It has pre-programmed settings and can be programmed by plugging the card into a modem or computer. The eSIM was created for the telecommunications sector, primarily for network-attached storage installations (NAS). The principal application of eSIM is in the mass manufacture of Microsemi transistors and other embedded communication devices.

There are various manufacturers who support e-SIM-based cards. eSIM manufacturers provide support for e-SIM by providing hardware and software updates and upgrades, as well as their own line of eSIM cards. eSIM is used in a wide range of networking devices, including laptop computers, digital cellular phones, modems, desktop computers, distribution equipment, wireless personal area networks, fax machines, printers, and many others.

Global eSIM Market: Growth Factors

Growing popularity and M2M application is boosting the market's growth

Remote provisioning means the capability to download an operator account to an in-market SIM and alter or delete subscriber identity module (SIM) identities without physically accessing the SIM card. The eSIM card is a key facilitator for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity, which includes seamless and simple mobile connections for all types of linked devices. M2M requires the widespread networking of machines across geographical areas. Embedded SIM eliminates the hassle of switching service providers, resulting in increased operational excellence, and runs in a controlled and safe environment.

The most recent embedded SIM cards provide ensured profile interoperability as well as a key platform for participants to collaborate on common grounds. However, as technology advances, IoT device penetration increases, and M2M services proliferate, it becomes increasingly critical to provide safe and dependable communication among linked systems. As a result, ensuring the integrity of these systems has become a difficult effort. By offering automatic compatibility across connectivity platforms and different SIM operator profiles, embedded SIM cards enable the remote provision of SIM profiles.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global eSIM market are;

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Gemalto NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

ARM Holdings

KORE Wireless Group Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

STMicroelectronics

eSIM Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Several industries have seen significant changes as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Manufacturing operations have also been temporarily delayed in numerous countries to limit the coronavirus, which has had a substantial influence on the growth of the eSIM market. There seems to be a lack of 5G chipsets on the market as a result of production disruption.

Many manufacturing businesses, including Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO, and LG Display, have halted operations in India, China, South Korea, and Europe. For instance, OPPO Company closed its business in Noida, India, in May 2020 after six employees screened positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, as a result of the lockdown imposed in certain countries, demand for e-SIM devices has declined.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for eSIM Industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the eSIM Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the eSIM Industry?

What segments does the eSIM Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the eSIM Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the research offered by our key respondents, the eSIM market is predicted to flourish at a CAGR of around 16.42% by 2028.

Through primary research, it was determined that the eSIM market was valued at approximately 8.9 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to about USD 25.8 billion by 2028.

The M2M segment is anticipated to account for the majority of the eSIM market during the projection period 2022-2028.

On the basis of region, It is expected that "North America" would dominate the worldwide eSIM market.

Report Scope

eSIM Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global eSIM market is segregated on the basis of use, component, and region.

By use, the market is divided into laptops, smartphones, M2M, tablets, connected cars, and wearables. The M2M segment is anticipated to account for the majority of the e-SIM market during the projection period due to the numerous benefits provided by the application of eSIM in M2M devices, such as a simplified and efficient approach with no need to replace or insert a SIM card, enhanced security & reliability, a modern look, and no connector requirement.

By component, the market is divided into energy & utilities, manufacturing retail, automotive, transportation & logistics, and consumer electronics. The consumer electronics segment continues to be a significant driver of change, innovation, and growth in a variety of technology areas.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominates the eSIM market

North America holds the highest revenue share in the global eSIM market and is predicted to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. The expansion is expected to be helped by network providers' strong presence and rapid technological advancements.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. One of the important factors driving growth is the existence of prominent market participants such as Gemalto NV, ARM Holdings, and Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH. Regional expansion is also projected to be helped by government laws on car assistance.

Browse the full "eSIM Market By Use (Laptops, Smartphones, M2M, Tablets, Connected Cars, and Wearables), By Component (Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing Retail, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, and Consumer Electronics) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" Report at

Recent Developments

June 2021: Kigen (UK) Ltd.'s GSMA-compliant remote SIM software solution can now be paired with the Infineon compact e-SIM security controller and Kigen (UK) Ltd.'s GSMA-compliant 24mm x 24mm NBIoT SIM7070 module.

Kigen (UK) Ltd.'s GSMA-compliant remote SIM software solution can now be paired with the Infineon compact e-SIM security controller and Kigen (UK) Ltd.'s GSMA-compliant 24mm x 24mm NBIoT SIM7070 module. January 2018: Sierra Wireless introduces the Air Prime HL78 module, the industry's smallest, and low-power, multi-mode Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) cellular module designed for smart city applications and high-growth markets such as asset tracking & connected industrial equipment, medical, rural economy, and wearable device markets.

The global e-SIM market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of Use, the market is segmented into:

Laptops

Smartphones

M2M

Tablets

Connected Cars

Wearables

On the basis of Component, the market is segmented into:

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing Retail

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Consumer electronics

