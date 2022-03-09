Appili Therapeutics to Present Live via Webcast at OTC Markets Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum

Company to provide update on drug development pipeline including recently announced US Department of Defense funding for biodefense vaccine candidate ATI-1701



Presentation scheduled for 2:30 pm ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. APLIAPLIF (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced that Stéphane Paquette, Vice President, Corporate Development, will present live at the upcoming OTC Markets Life Sciences Investor Forum at virtualinvestorconferences.com on March 10, 2022.

DATE: March 10, 2022

TIME: 2:30-3:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vOOlum

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company will provide an update on its pipeline of novel anti-infectives and recent operational highlights, including:

Over US$10M in new funding from the US Department of Defense to advance biodefense vaccine candidate ATI-1701, a leading and potential first-in-class option to prevent infection by top priority biothreat Francisella tularensis

Expansion of its commercial agreement with Saptalis Pharmaceuticals to add European and Latin American markets and increase global access to ATI-1501, Appili's proprietary taste-masked liquid suspension reformulation of metronidazole scheduled for submission to the US Food and Drug Administration later this year

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to anticipated funding from the US Department of Defense. Wherever possible, words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 23, 2021 and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

