Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Excluding PPE sales, Fourth quarter net sales increased 28% and Annual net sales were up 26%



Excluding PPE sales, BAMKO Fourth quarter net sales increased 41% and Annual net sales were up 65%

The Office Gurus Fourth quarter net sales increased 45% and Annual net sales were up 54%



SEMINOLE, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC, today announced its fourth quarter and year-end operating results for 2021.

The Company announced that for the year ended December 31, 2021, net sales increased $10.3 million or 2.0% to $537.0 million compared to $526.7 million in 2020. Pre-tax income was $33.1 million compared to $51.5 million in 2020. Net income for the fiscal year 2021 was $27.2 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $41.0 million, or $2.65 per diluted share in 2020. 2021 Pre-tax income was reduced by a noncash charge of $7.8 million related to the termination of the Company's two defined benefit pension plans. Net income for 2021 was reduced by $7.2 million or $0.45 per diluted share as a result of these charges.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $142.0 million, a decrease of 2.3% compared to the 2020 fourth quarter of $145.4 million. Pre-tax income was $4.4 million compared to $15.9 million in the 2020 fourth quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, reported for the fourth quarter 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter was reduced by $0.9 million as a result of final charges associated with the termination of the pension plans discussed above.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to report that we exceeded our sales guidance for 2021, in spite of the impacts of the pandemic and supply chain difficulties. It was quite an achievement to be able to exceed 2020 net sales in 2021 despite the fact that net sales of PPE in 2021 decreased to $38.6 million as compared to $131.2 million of PPE sales in 2020. From a bottom line perspective, inflationary and other cost pressures intensified during the year, negatively impacting our results. Additionally, as the supply of PPE goods overwhelmed the market, we determined that it was necessary to take write downs against our remaining PPE inventory of $2.0 million in 2021 with $1.6 million of this amount being recorded in the fourth quarter. While this was a negative impact for earnings in 2021, I would point out that we sold approximately $170.0 million in PPE product in 2020 and 2021 combined. As we begin to move past the difficult comparisons with the tremendous sales of these PPE products, we believe we are well positioned to continue to show significant growth going forward and continuing improvements in our operating results."

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "potential," or "plan" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) the projected impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our, our customers', and our suppliers' businesses, (2) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, (3) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (4) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, and (5) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of uncertainties related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the U.S. and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including without limitation the length and scope of the restrictions imposed by various governments and success of efforts to deliver a vaccine on a timely basis, among other factors; general economic conditions, including employment levels, in the areas of the United States of America ("United States") in which the Company's customers are located; changes in the healthcare, industrial, retail, hotels, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, successfully manage our expanding operations, or discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process; the price and availability of cotton, polyester and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America's leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ®, Gifts By Design and Sutter's Mill Specialties are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers' service experiences.

SGC's commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers' diverse needs while embracing a "Customer 1st, Every Time!" philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net sales $ 536,986 $ 526,697 $ 376,701 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 350,972 337,932 247,772 Selling and administrative expenses 142,060 136,515 107,282 Other periodic pension costs 1,786 955 1,962 Pension plan termination charge 7,821 - - Interest expense 1,220 2,003 4,399 503,859 477,405 361,415 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 2,164 - Income before taxes on income 33,127 51,456 15,286 Income tax expense 5,887 10,430 3,220 Net income $ 27,240 $ 41,026 $ 12,066 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.76 $ 2.72 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 1.69 $ 2.65 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period Basic 15,438,849 15,075,134 14,945,165 Diluted 16,091,070 15,508,420 15,266,408 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.40





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,935 $ 5,172 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,393 and $7,667, respectively 107,053 101,902 Accounts receivable - other 5,546 1,356 Inventories 120,555 89,766 Contract assets 38,018 39,231 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,688 11,030 Total current assets 298,795 248,457 Property, plant and equipment, net 49,690 36,644 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,246 3,826 Intangible assets, net 60,420 58,746 Goodwill 39,434 36,116 Other assets 13,186 10,135 Total assets $ 469,771 $ 393,924 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,340 $ 39,327 Other current liabilities 38,989 44,670 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 15,286 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 4,507 5,589 Total current liabilities 111,122 104,872 Long-term debt 100,845 72,372 Long-term pension liability 15,420 14,574 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,569 1,892 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,729 1,599 Deferred tax liability 2,085 450 Other long-term liabilities 9,211 6,535 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 16,127,505 and 15,391,660 shares, respectively 16 15 Additional paid-in capital 69,351 61,844 Retained earnings 161,636 141,972 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: - 0 Pensions (4,577 ) (10,898 ) Cash flow hedges 47 69 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,683 ) (1,372 ) Total shareholders' equity 224,790 191,630 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 469,771 $ 393,924





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 27,240 $ 41,026 $ 12,066 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,291 8,132 8,272 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 2,260 6,746 1,323 Share-based compensation expense 4,010 2,530 1,484 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (998 ) (4,987 ) (1,595 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (2,164 ) (5 ) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,936 4,119 (74 ) Pension plan termination charge 7,821 - - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable (2,575 ) (29,251 ) (17,104 ) Accounts receivable - other (4,189 ) (273 ) 660 Contract assets 1,212 (699 ) 10,703 Inventories (21,753 ) (16,763 ) (4,984 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,378 ) (1,474 ) (3,479 ) Other assets (2,325 ) 464 (1,717 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,007 32,690 10,904 Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (4,221 ) - - Long-term pension liability 1,951 (508 ) 2,138 Other long-term liabilities 2,791 1,771 1,415 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,080 41,359 20,007 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (17,696 ) (11,857 ) (9,672 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment - 5,284 5 Acquisition of businesses (16,434 ) - - Net cash used in investing activities (34,130 ) (6,573 ) (9,667 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 250,608 202,349 165,314 Repayment of debt (223,025 ) (234,063 ) (163,645 ) Payment of cash dividends (7,237 ) (6,111 ) (6,046 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (1,641 ) (1,966 ) (961 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 2,703 1,927 283 Tax withholdings on exercise of stock rights (584 ) (66 ) - Tax (provision) benefit from vesting of acquisition-related restricted stock 171 (13 ) 30 Common stock reacquired and retired - (500 ) (1,685 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 20,995 (38,443 ) (6,710 ) Effect of currency exchange rates on cash (182 ) (209 ) 46 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,763 (3,866 ) 3,676 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year 5,172 9,038 5,362 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of year $ 8,935 $ 5,172 $ 9,038 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 14,632 $ 13,390 $ 7,146 Interest paid $ 1,298 $ 1,490 $ 3,979

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net income $ 27,240 $ 41,026 $ 12,066 Adjustment for items: Pension plan termination charge 7,821 - - Tax impact of adjustment (610 ) - - Adjusted net income(1) $ 34,451 $ 41,026 $ 12,066 Diluted net income per share $ 1.69 $ 2.65 $ 0.79 Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share 0.45 - - Diluted adjusted net income per share(1) $ 2.14 $ 2.65 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period Diluted 16,091,070 15,508,420 15,266,408

(1) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income and net income per share, excluding the impact of pension plan termination charges (net of tax). Management believes adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of pension plan termination charges not appropriately reflective of our core business.