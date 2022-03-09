Serious Games Market to Garner $32.72 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serious games market was pegged at $5.94 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $32.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for better user engagement platforms across organizations, improvement in learning outcomes, adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and rise in use of mobile-based educational games have boosted the growth of the global serious games market. However, unsuitable game designs and lack of awareness regarding the advancements and use of serious games hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of social networks and inclination toward interactive advertisements coupled with large-scale digitization would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The advent of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown across several countries boosted the demand for serious games.

The shutdown of schools increased the adoption of e-learning, which positively affected the market.

The report segments the global serious games market on the basis of analysis gaming platform, applications, industry vertical, and region.

On the basis of gaming platform, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including console, PC, and others.

Based on application, the simulation and training segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the research and planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The global serious games industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The global serious games market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BreakAway, Ltd., DIGINEXT, Designing Digitally, Inc., Intuition, IBM Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Learning Nexus Ltd, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

