Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Markets Report 2022-2026: Opportunities in Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research services provides an overview of the global CAD in breast cancer screening market and a 5-year forecast from 2021 to 2026. The market will grow from $118.0 million in 2021 to $165.7 million in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
The mammo-CAD and ultrasound-CAD segments will grow at the highest rates due to their use as a primary tool for breast cancer detection. These segments are followed by MRI-CAD, which is mainly used as an adjunct to both mammography and ultrasound in breast imaging.
Analysis of the competitive landscape indicates that the top companies accounted for a combined 95% of the total CAD in breast cancer screening market for 2021. Offering AI-enabled CAD solutions is a growth area observed in the market. Given the market dynamics, trends, and competitive nature, it is important for industry stakeholders to have an overall perspective of the technology segments and workflow.
This report offers insightful analysis of CAD in breast cancer screening in the form of a global forecast, regional and technological forecasts and analyses, benchmarking of top competitors, and key growth opportunities for industry participants.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Main Highlights
- CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Scope of Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Key Competitors by Region for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
- Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
- Growth Drivers for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
- Growth Restraints for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Global Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Mammo-CAD Revenue Forecast
- Mammo-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Ultrasound-CAD Revenue Forecast
- Ultrasound CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
- PET/CT-CAD Revenue Forecast
- PET/CT-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
- MRI-CAD Revenue Forecast
- MRI-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends Forecast by Product, CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Adoption Curve of CAD in Breast Cancer Screening by Product Type
- Top Competitor - Hologic
- Top Competitor - iCAD
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Business Model Overview - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
- Clinical End-user Perspective
- Factors to Consider for Seamless Integration with Workflow - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
- Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, North America
- CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, North America
- Revenue Forecast, North America
- Percent Revenue by Segment, North America
- Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, North America
- Competitive Environment, North America
- Competitive Environment Analysis, North America
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
- Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, Europe
- CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, Europe
- Revenue Forecast, Europe
- Percent Revenue by Segment, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, Europe
- Competitive Environment, Europe
- Competitive Environment Analysis, Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC
- Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, APAC
- CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, APAC
- Revenue Forecast, APAC
- Percent Revenue by Segment, APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, APAC
- Competitive Environment, APAC
- Competitive Environment Analysis, APAC
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ROW
- Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, ROW
- CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, ROW
- Revenue Forecast, ROW
- Percent Revenue by Segment, ROW
- Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, ROW
- Competitive Environment, ROW
- Competitive Environment Analysis, ROW
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity Summary
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunities with Breast Cancer Screening Using Mobile Mammography and Mobile Ultrasound
- Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Coupled with DL to Support Better Clinical Outcomes in Breast Cancer Screening
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Utilizing CAD Triage (CADt) to Reduce Human Error and Increase Efficiency in Breast Imaging
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Increase in Use of CAD in APAC to Bolster Clinical Adoption in the Region
8. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- iCAD
- Hologic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwypa9
