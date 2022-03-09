Real Brands Inc. Enters Strategic EU Distribution Partnership With Karanten Ltd.

Marks Real Brands' first expansion into EU market

Karanten will be one of the first to carry Real Brands' new PHAZE Sports line

North Providence, RI, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc. RLBD has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Karanten Ltd. of Budapest, Hungary. Karanten's initial product launch will feature Real Brands' WA line of CBD-infused cosmetics and topicals; available at www.warazslat.hu

"Real Brands is pleased to partner with Karanten under their EU license to offer EU customers the calming and healing properties of our Japanese-influenced WA cosmetics developed from decades of research, as well as our wide array of natural products and brands that contribute to health and wellness," stated Thom Kidrin, Real Brands President and CEO. "This strategic partnership with Karanten marks the first expansion of our brands into the EU market, and we anticipate it will enhance profit margins. Real Brands has been developing new product lines and brands, as well as establishing distribution relationships designed to drive increased shareholder value and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in the growing global hemp-derived CBD market as customers and shareholders."

Tamas Doffek, Co-Founder of Karanten, added, "We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership for distribution of Real Brands' CBD-infused products into the EU. Real Brands has been at the forefront of hemp extraction and CBD-infused products since 2017. As an early entrant into this market, Real Brands has invaluable insight and expertise in formulations and brand development that can leapfrog us forward in delivering tried and true products, as the EU has just recently approved the introduction of Hemp and CBD products. Shortly after our rollout of Real Brands' WA line of cosmetics and topicals, we plan to expand with Real Brand's new PHAZE line of sports wellness products in the second quarter of 2022. We look forward to a profitable alliance."

# # #

Contacts:

Media Relations: Accentuate PR, Julie Shepherd 847 275 3643, julie@accentuatepr.com

Sales/Investors: 617-725-8900, info@realbrands.com

About Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit https://www.realbrands.com/. Consumer product lines are available on https://wabrands.com/, https://phazesports.com/, and https://americanstandardhemp.com/.

We invite you to follow us on social media"

https://www.linkedin.com/company/real-brands-inc/

https://twitter.com/RealBrandsInc

About Karaten Ltd.

Karanten is a distributor of hemp-derived cosmetics and well ness products .

For more information, contact: Karantén Ltd. Headquarters via

phone: +36308449747

Website: www.warazslat.hu or

E-mail: info@warazslat.hu

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Real Brands, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect." Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.