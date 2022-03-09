Memfault Selected for 5G Open Innovation Lab

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected device observability and diagnostics platform provider Memfault today announced it has been selected to participate in the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOIL or 5G OI Lab). Memfault joins 11 other multistage startups participating in the fifth batch of the 12-week program, which begins this week.



Memfault will work directly with leading technology and industry partners, including Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Accenture, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, and others supporting and actively participating in the Lab. The partners provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.

Memfault's cloud-based platform gives IoT device developers detailed remote visibility into device performance and fleet-level behavior, remote debugging capabilities, and firmware over-the-air (OTA) management. Customers including Logitech, Verkada, Whoop, and Airthings use Memfault to get products to market quickly and to ship devices that can be continuously monitored and improved in the field.

The selection by the 5G OI Lab follows a momentous year for Memfault. The company recently announced partnerships with Silicon Labs, Nordic Semiconductor, Laird Connectivity, and Alif Semiconductor, the release of its Android OS 4.0 SDK, the launch of its self-service platform, and Series A funding round.

"We're thrilled to be joining the 5G Open Innovation Lab and to accelerate our work in improving the IoT by arming developers with the tools to get better, more resilient products to the market," said François Baldassari, CEO, Memfault. "Cellular connectivity is making possible extraordinary new use cases, and we look forward to working with 5G OI Lab and being part of an exceptional ecosystem driving the future of edge computing and 5G."

"All of our startups offer unique approaches to common problems across a variety of industries, from robotics and AR to networking and IoT," said Jim Brismitzis, founder and general partner, 5G Open Innovation Lab. "Memfault's platform leverages the latest in connectivity to overhaul the time-consuming, traditional process of device development. Like others in the 5G OI Lab, they're not just solving a problem; they're changing an industry and making the entire development process proactive for faster production of higher quality products that will create a loyal customer base."

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of 5G and edge computing. Memfault is one of 70 startups that have been selected for the Bellevue, WA. -based Lab program since its inception in 2020.

About Memfault

Memfault is the first cloud-based observability platform purpose-built for IoT devices that brings the flexibility, speed, and innovation of software development to hardware development. With Memfault, developers can remotely debug issues, deploy OTA firmware updates, and continuously monitor fleets of connected devices at scale. By pairing crash-reporting and metrics collection tools with firmware update and configuration management capabilities, developers can proactively monitor and manage device operations, from development to feature updates in production, from one cohesive interface. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver better products faster, without compromising stability and reliability, that improve over time.

memfault.com | twitter.com/Memfault | linkedin.com/company/Memfault | interrupt.memfault.com/blog

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.

https://5goilab.com/

Contact:Cindy Clement cindy@clementpeterson.com