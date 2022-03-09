ZAGG Protects the all-new Apple iPhone SE 3rd Generation With Screen Protection and Protective Cases

SALT LAKE CITY, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and cases for the all-new Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation.



The new ZAGG accessories are designed to help consumers protect better. Featuring technology like D3O® impact protection and Eyesafe® advanced blue light protection, consumers have peace of mind knowing ZAGG is there to protect their phone.

"At ZAGG, our main goal is to protect the mobile devices that keep you connected to your world, and the iPhone SE 3rd generation is no different," said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. "Our screen protectors are designed with features found only with InvisibleShield, and our Gear4 cases help you confidently go anywhere and do anything in style."

The lineup of protective ZAGG products for the new iPhone SE 3rd generation includes:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Glass Elite ($39.99) – The foundation of InvisibleShield's strongest tempered glass screen protector ever, this powerful aluminosilicate glass is made with ion exchange technology that increases surface compression for greater strength and scratch-resistance.

– The foundation of InvisibleShield's strongest tempered glass screen protector ever, this powerful aluminosilicate glass is made with ion exchange technology that increases surface compression for greater strength and scratch-resistance. Glass Elite Privacy ($44.99) – Glass Elite Privacy protects your screen from scratches, shatter damage, and prying eyes. The two-way, side-view filter provides full-screen privacy while texting, checking email, or browsing the web.

– Glass Elite Privacy protects your screen from scratches, shatter damage, and prying eyes. The two-way, side-view filter provides full-screen privacy while texting, checking email, or browsing the web. Glass Elite VisionGuard ® ($49.99) – With Glass Elite VisionGuard, you're protecting more than just your screen. This screen protector features Eyesafe ® technology that filters 40% of intense blue light at 435-440nm 1 .

– With Glass Elite VisionGuard, you're protecting more than just your screen. This screen protector features Eyesafe technology that filters 40% of intense blue light at 435-440nm . Glass XTR ($59.99) – Glass XTR is the most advanced screen protector ZAGG has ever created. Protected by the revolutionary impact protection material D3O, this seamless, edge-to-edge screen protector has an enhanced Eyesafe layer that filters 40% of intense blue light at 435-440nm1. These features come together in a screen protector optimized for gamers, frictionless play, and maximum touch sensitivity.

The screen protectors for the iPhone SE 3rd generation all feature ClearPrint technology, an exclusive oil-diffusion treatment that makes fingerprints virtually disappear when the screen is turned on, and an antimicrobial treatment to protect the screen protector2. And our EZ Apply Installation process makes applying the InvisibleShield fast, accurate, and bubble-free.

ZAGG Gear4

Available now Wembley Palette ($29.99) – The stylish Wembley Palette is more than just a pretty case. We've reinforced the areas of the case most vulnerable to impact—the top, bottom, and sides—with D3O to give you 10 feet (3m) of drop protection 3 . Crystal Palace ($39.99) – The gorgeous Crystal Palace case provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 3 . Crystal Palace is made with D3O ® Crystalex™, the clearest, thinnest, and most lightweight material designed to feature the beautiful lines of your phone. In the coming weeks, ZAGG Gear4 will also introduce an improved version of Crystal Palace that features a grippier feel. Piccadilly ($39.99) – You really can have both style and substance with Piccadilly, an award-winning case with edge-to-edge protection from drops of up to 13 feet 3 . Battersea ($49.99) – The hardback Battersea case can take on almost anything. This case provides extra protection with D3O surrounding the frame and back plate to deliver up to 16 feet (4m) of drop protection 3 .





Available in April

Havana ($29.99) – Havana is more than just a pretty case. It's protected by D3O on the top, bottom, and sides to give you 10 feet (3m) of drop protection 3 . The D3O components in Havana are made with D3O ® Bio, the world's most advanced, plant-based protection material with up to 52% renewable content as opposed to fossil-based products 4 . Havana Snap ($39.99) – The Havana Snap delivers all features of the Havana case and adds magnetic compatibility to work with other magnetic accessories such as stands, vent mounts, etc. The case "snaps" into place and perfectly aligns every time. Santa Cruz ($39.99) – Santa Cruz is the clear, slim, lightweight case with D3O injection-molded into its edges. Its sleek, scratch-resistant surface makes it the perfect choice for showing off your phone while protecting it from drops of up to 13 feet (4m) 3 . Crystal Palace ($39.99) – Crystal Palace is protected by D3O from drops of up to 13 feet (4m) 3 . This latest version includes an enhanced, no-slip grip and the backplate is made of polycarbonate, the same material that's used in bulletproof glass, so it will keep your device safe and sound. Crystal Palace Snap ($49.99) – Like the Crystal Palace, Crystal Palace Snap provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 3 and features D3O Crystalex to show off your new phone and highlight the magnetic compatible technology. Crystal Palace Snap contains recycled plastics so it's easy to make an eco-friendly, sustainable choice without sacrificing strength and style. Denali ($49.99) – The Denali case provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case is protected by D3O that surrounds the frame and back plate for 16 feet (5m) of drop protection 3 . Milan ($49.99) – Runway looks plus street-proven strength, Milan has it all. This transparent case with a vibrant color gradient is made with D3O Crystalex and protects your phone from drops of up to 13 feet (4m) 3 .



Each Gear4 case for iPhone SE 3rd generation contains an antimicrobial treatment to protect the case2. ZAGG has also partnered with Eastman, a global specialty materials company, to create select Gear4 cases, including Crystal Palace, Crystal Palace Snap, and Denali, that are made with Tritan™ Renew which contains 50% certified recycled content.

Availability:

All ZAGG InvisibleShield products and the ZAGG Gear4 Wembley Palette, Crystal Palace, Piccadilly, and Battersea cases for the new iPhone SE 3rd generation are available today on ZAGG.com, and at Verizon, T-Mobile, and Best Buy stores nationwide. The ZAGG Gear4 Havana, Havana Snap, Santa Cruz, Crystal Palace, Crystal Palace Snap, Denali, and Milan cases will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

1Eyesafe Labs Spectrophotometer Test, 3/12/21

2Contains an antimicrobial treatment that protects the screen protector or case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms

3Based on ZAGG internal testing

4Plant based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used

Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. D3O and D3O Crystalex are registered trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. Tritan Renew is a trademark of Eastman Chemical Company. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3fa0b17-b1a5-4c36-8676-95f20b91318f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2800dda1-a13b-4e0f-b9cc-96b04e97f9d0