Freshworks Announces New Tiered Partner Program and Appoints Vice President to Lead Global Channel and Alliances and Accelerate Customer Success

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . FRSH, a software company empowering the people who power business, announced the launch of an enhanced partner program and the appointment of Hervé Danzelaud as vice president of Global Channel and Alliances to lead the growth of the company's partner ecosystem. Danzelaud previously served as the head of Channels and Alliances for North America.



"Freshworks was created to deliver immediate value to companies who have found legacy software too complex and expensive for today's users. Our partner program attracts technology companies, resellers, system integrators and MSP that recognize the market need for native cloud solutions that are simple, affordable and easy to integrate," said Danzelaud. "My passion is to build deep relationships with partners where we can work together to delight our joint customers with modern CRM, IT and CX solutions."

Today, the Freshworks partner program includes 500+ resellers in 50+ countries, 20+ systems integrators, 350+ ISVs and 1,100+ technology applications in the Freshworks Marketplace.

The enhanced Freshworks partner program builds on its industry-leading enablement, marketing and lead generation benefits making it easier than ever to partner with Freshworks while adding value to joint customers.

Freshworks Makes Partnering Easy During the Deal Process A new partner relationship management system offers greater visibility into deal registration, pipeline, commissions, sales and marketing assets, and market development funds. Free enablement and supporting certification alignment with sales, pre-sales and implementation roles

Program Tiers and Certifications Add Value to Freshworks Partners Three existing tiers for our resellers and solution partners include: Preferred, Authorized and Registered New certification framework for systems integrators offers a more consistent and delightful customer experience Dedicated in-region resources for Preferred partners to grow joint business Collaboration with account executives in the field to drive expansion and collaboration in mid-market customer segments





Partnerships are an extension of the Freshworks promise to deliver modern and easy-to-use software for customer support, IT, sales and marketing teams. AWS, Pink Elephant, Device42, Flycast Partners, i4 Asia Inc., B-TRSNFRMD and more have partnered with Freshworks to enhance and extend the Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales and Freshmarketer product lines to their customers.

Device42 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Raj Jalan said, "The technology partnership we enjoy with Freshworks is really important to us. The pairing of Freshworks software with ours allows us to solve critical IT service management and lifecycle use case challenges for our customers."

Flycast Partners North America Vice President of Sales, Richard George said, "Our partnership with Freshworks has allowed our organization to become more diversified in a very competitive market space. From onboarding us as a customer, to execution of service engagements, the Freshworks team has engaged with us for continuous input on processes and execution which is refreshing to say the least."

i4 Asia Inc . Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Selwyn Uy said, "Being a Freshworks Partner for over six years has helped us delight customers, with the help of a supportive team, flexible products and a partner ecosystem that allows for growth via comprehensive knowledge sharing between partners. We have grown at 40% year-over-year and look forward to many more wins in the future, together."

B-TRSNFRMD North America Founder and Managing Partner, Gans Subramania said, "It's always been a great experience to partner with an organization where the brand speaks for itself. The support that we have received has always been open and transparent. The focus and commitment of Freshworks partnerships team continues to impress us."

Loupen Software Co-CEO, Alexandre Schio said, "As one of Freshworks' first few partners globally and also in Latin America, we have seen the demand quickly increase in the region for Freshworks' easy-to-use and made-to-delight products. Today, we are proud to serve a major share of Freshworks' customers in Brazil. Our YoY revenue continues to grow at a healthy 40% and our team has over 50 employees dedicated to Freshworks' growth. We look forward to expanding the team and our customer base across different industries in Brazil."

The new program is being rolled out incrementally throughout 2022. For more information, click here.

