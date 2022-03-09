PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced the Company will release financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.
The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, March 23, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-3088 (United States) or 201-389-0927 (International) and mention PDS Biotechnology. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.pdsbiotech.com. After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech's website for six months.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company's pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.
Our Infectimune™ -based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.
Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
pdsb@cg.capital
