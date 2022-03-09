XCPCNL Business Services Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation XCPL, a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board to bring invaluable craft, experience, knowledge, and skill to the company. The company is in a phase where it is constructing the necessary foundation needed for growth and believes the advisory board will only accelerate this process.

As a forward-looking organization dedicated to growth, we are exploring consumer product areas of the future. XCPCNL will be creating a Board of Advisors who are informed opinion leaders and the go-to people in their field of expertise. They will be trusted sources who move and inspire people with innovative ideas; turning those ideas into reality, and are willing to show XCPCNL how to replicate their success. This Advisory Board will advance XCPCNL's position as the innovative leader in the Marketing Services industry in the US by exploring and assisting in the development of products, Consumer dialogue, and experiences to help differentiate our clients/Strategic Partner's Brands from the competition. Criteria for selecting this Thought Leadership Team will be as follows:

An expert in Marketing, Entertainment, Technology

Recognized as having innovative ideas and success affecting change by colleagues and competitors

The "go-to" person in their industry

"We are absolutely enthralled to form an advisory board. We are in the process of gathering top-notch individuals who have the expertise, passion, drive, and leadership abilities that will elevate our company to the next level," said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation XCPL encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over the Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries: