Sendinblue Acquires Video Conferencing Scheduling Solution, MeetFox, Capitalizes on Growth Among SMBs

SEATTLE, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendinblue , the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, today announced its acquisition of the New York-based scheduling and video conferencing software company, MeetFox . The move marks the company's fourth acquisition within the last six months and is a testament to Sendinblue's growth in the North American market, offering an end-to-end marketing and sales solution for SMBs, and meets the demand of customers with limited resources who can capitalize on building and maintaining customer relationships.



With MeetFox, Sendinblue customers will have the ability to seamlessly integrate a scheduling component through various channels, such as a website, app, email, social media page or through direct messaging, which will ultimately make it easier for businesses to schedule in-person and online appointments with clients through an automated scheduling system via Sendinblue's sales CRM and marketing automation. Additionally, the built-in video conferencing solution allows SMBs to host video meetings on their own website and share branded video links with clients. It can also be used in tandem with other solutions such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet. With MeetFox, customers will also have access to a payment processing feature, which can automate invoices, connect to Stripe accounts and customize cancellation policies. The new features will be integrated within the Sendinblue platform over the next 12 months.

"With MeetFox, we're adding another tool to our digital marketing arsenal, allowing businesses to create a more professional user experience and streamline meeting coordination," said Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and VP of Corporate Development, at Sendinblue. "As more businesses adapt to remote and hybrid work models, MeetFox is the answer for SMBs that want to slash administrative costs and maximize resources."

Due to the pandemic, demand for video conferencing and scheduling software have skyrocketed and market expectations validate Sendinblue's growth strategy. The video conferencing market is anticipated to double from $6.2 billion to nearly $13 billion by 2028; and the scheduling software market is expected to reach $546 million by 2026. MeetFox already witnessed this demand firsthand, as users generated 2.5 million leads that went on to book more than 250,000 meetings as new coronavirus restrictions emerged.

"I am thrilled that MeetFox will become part of Sendinblue and about the endless possibilities that this combination brings to our clients," said Susanne Klepsch, co-founder and CEO of MeetFox. "It has always been my vision to create a one-stop solution to help businesses seamlessly digitize and streamline their customer interactions. Sendinblue shares exactly that vision and by joining forces, we are making another leap towards providing an all-in-one offering enabling our clients to effortlessly enhance customer management, engagement and satisfaction through a full suite of digital tools."

With this acquisition, Sendinblue adds nine employees to the more than 550 globally, and has added two more offices, including in Vienna, Austria, and New York City. The announcement comes on the heels of a triple e-commerce acquisition in September 2021, when Sendinblue acquired Metrilo, Chatra and PushOwl. The move also follows its $160 million Series B funding round in October 2020.

About Sendinblue

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end to end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore, Sofia, Noida, Vienna, New York City, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 300,000 active users across 160 countries.

About MeetFox

MeetFox offers small and medium-sized businesses a simple, one-stop solution to digitize their client meetings by combining online scheduling, seamless video calls, and instant payments in one product that can be plugged into any website. MeetFox launched in 2019 when founders Susanne Klepsch, Jozef Kutka, and Tali Mandelzweig transformed their shared passion for helping small business owners into an idea for an automated scheduling system that would make organizing meetings easy. Over 24,000 SMBs use MeetFox to deliver their services online without the need for technical skills. The Vienna born startup has since moved its headquarters to New York City while its team continues to work remotely, representing eight nationalities spread across three continents. Axel Springer Plug and Play, A1 Telekom Austria Group, TheVentureCity, and Techstars, provided funding and support that helped fuel the early adoption of MeetFox in businesses that were quick to adapt to remote work and hybrid work models.

