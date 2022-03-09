Araris Biotech AG to Present Preclinical Data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced the company will be presenting a scientific poster, as well as presenting preclinical data at the Minisymposium during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, to be held April 8-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The poster will highlight preclinical data from Araris' anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program, and the company will also present data on a Nectin-4 ADC. The company's ADCs were built using Araris' proprietary peptide linker technology. Details of the presentations are provided below.
Presentation Details:
Poster
Poster title: A CD79b targeting ADC with superior anti-tumor activity and therapeutic index
Poster number: 25
Session title: Therapeutics Antibodies 2
Session date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Session time: 9:00-12:30 p.m. CDT
Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Section 38
Presentation
Presentation title: Inducing complete and long-lasting tumor eradications at safe and well tolerated doses of a nectin-4 ADC generated with novel peptide linkers for payload conjugation
Session title: Minisymposium: Late-Breaking Research
Session date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Session time: 2:30-4:30 p.m. CDT
About Araris Biotech AG
Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf' antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.
For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Corporate Contact:
Philipp Spycher, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
info@ararisbiotech.com
www.ararisbiotech.com
Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.