GameOn to Power Just Women's Sports Bracket for 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. GET GMETF, a leading NFT solutions and game technology provider to media, sports and entertainment companies, is pleased to announce today that it will work with Just Women's Sports ("JWS") to power a prediction bracket for their 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.



Founded in 2020 by Haley Rosen, JWS is the leading multimedia platform exclusively dedicated to women's sports, showcasing "100% women's sports, 100% of the time."

Just Women's Sports will leverage GameOn's proprietary game engine to power a prediction bracket for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament beginning with the first round played on March 16-17. The Division I NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament culminates with the Championship Game on April 3.

Working with Just Women's Sports furthers GameOn's goal to support women's sports following the Company's partnership with the Kevin Garnett-backed Gaming Society, which was announced in November. In just seven months since publicly-listing on the CSE, GameOn's B2B customer-base has expanded to include ten projects across basketball, football, soccer, tennis and cricket. All customers are driven by license (upfront fees and recurring revenue) and revenue share agreements, and will go live in the next several months.

"This year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament will be unlike any in the past, and we're excited to work with Just Women's Sports to further elevate women's sports through innovative game technologies," said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. "Our solution allows brands to go the extra mile by giving fans an opportunity to further engage in their favorite sports, TV shows, and live events, and we look forward to having Just Women's Sports fully leverage our capabilities."

Corporate Contact:

Matt Bailey

Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

917-834-4921

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi

GET@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn GET GMETF powers the biggest sports, media and entertainment companies with the most innovative NFT solutions, predictive gaming and fantasy products. A diverse team of sports, media and gaming industry veterans from companies like Take-Two Interactive, EA Sports, Dapper Labs, BSE Global, and Madison Square Garden, GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with best-in-class white label products. Partners include global companies including NBCUniversal, Bravo and MX Player.

ABOUT JUST WOMEN'S SPORTS

Just Women's Sports Inc. is a digital-first consumer media brand dedicated to 100% women's sports, 100% of the time. JWS brings fans everything they need to see and know in the world of women's sports across podcasts, social media and editorial content. Original programming includes The Just Women's Sports Podcast hosted by Kelley O'Hara, NETLIFE hosted by Dawn Staley, Snacks hosted by Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis, Off The Ball with Ali Riley, Pro-to-Pro with Danielle Kang and Tisha Alyn, Best Seat in the House , and Tea with A & Phee hosted by A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.

Just Women's Sports is redefining women's sports coverage for the modern fan, with an approach predicated on access, consistency, and depth. After launching in 2020, JWS now generates 20 million impressions on a monthly basis. JWS closed a seed round of funding in Q2 '21 headlined by institutional investors Will Ventures, Thirty Five Ventures, DRIVE by DraftKings, Kleiner Perkins, Ovo Fund, and Supernode Global as well as athlete investors Arike Ogunbowale, Elena Delle Donne, Hilary Knight, Kelley O'Hara, Sam Mewis, and Kevin Durant.

Find Just Women's Sports online and on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter and Facebook .

