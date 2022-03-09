Introducing Xactly's Xcelerate Partner Program: Putting Sellers at the Heart of RevOps

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the Xcelerate Partner Program, focusing on best-in-class enterprise software partners and systems integrators to support customer revenue growth. The company is actively investing in its global alliance and partner community, with a particular emphasis on expanding its strategic relationships with Salesforce, Oracle, and Microsoft, who like Xactly, were recently named as innovative industry leaders by ZDNET's 2022 CRM Watchlist .



This robust community of partners was critical to Xactly's 86 percent year-over-year growth for FY22. In fact, the company's strategic alliances were involved in over 43 percent of new business wins in FY22.

"No one else has the team, the growth, the advantage, or the pure potential that we have with these powerhouse partners," said Jamie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer at Xactly. "With premier solution providers like Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft, and leading systems integrators at our side, we are in a uniquely competitive position to enable enterprises to accelerate their transformation and achieve profitability."

Xactly recognized the great contributions of these important partners at its recent Revenue Kick-Off. Among the award winners, Salesforce was named global Partner of the Year for their role in driving pipeline growth and new business through the partnership. Xactly also recognized Intangent as the North American Partner of the Year for growth that the partnership has seen in that region.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Xactly's top North American partner. We've seen record growth with Xactly this year, proof that our service offerings tied to Xactly's Revenue Intelligence platform are resonating well with customers," said Chris Wales, CEO at Intangent.

The growth of SANDS international practice led to their win as the International partner of the year.

"The decision to make Xactly the most significant partner in our landscape allowed us to grow fast while providing our customers with the undeniable value of Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform," said Bartek Strożek, SANDS Partner, Co-founder, and CEO of SANDS. "We are supporting and advising our customers in more complex and demanding implementations to assure they reach their business goals."

Benefits of the Xcelerate Partner Program include access to product training at no charge, revenue share for sales opportunity referrals, assistance with marketing, and co-selling with Xactly. Xactly follows a rigorous selection process for program membership to ensure that partners deliver unmatched value to our customers. Firms entering into the program will join a select group of partners including, ATG (a Cognizant Company), Canidium, Customertimes, Intangent, NextDecision, SANDS, SpectrumTek, Umanis, Vass, and Zinkt.

To learn more please visit https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/partners .

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly's solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 16 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process, and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plans, quotas, and territory improvements are easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable, and profitable business. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com .



