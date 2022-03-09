VUELE™, CurrencyWorks' Movie NFT Platform, Announces Lionsgate's Grindstone Entertainment Acquires U.S. Rights to its ZERO CONTACT Movie

Following special edition NFT releases on VUELE™, ZERO CONTACT will go to wide distribution in the U.S. by Lionsgate's Grindstone Entertainment in May

Los Angeles, CA., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. ("CurrencyWorks'' or the "Company"), CWRKCWRK, an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, announced today that Grindstone Entertainment Group ("Grindstone"), a Lionsgate company, has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to ZERO CONTACT , starring Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, following the film's NFT release on VUELE™, CurrencyWorks' NFT platform for feature films.

ZERO CONTACT will go to wide distribution throughout the U.S. in May. VUELE™ recently released the ZERO CONTACT Exclusive Edition and Collector's Edition NFT bundles on the VUELE™ platform. For more information on both ZERO CONTACT NFTs, please click here.

ZERO CONTACT made film history by becoming the first feature film to debut exclusively as an NFT on VUELE™. In September, VUELE™ successfully sold the first 11 ZERO CONTACT NFTs, which grossed more than $100,000.00 USD.

VUELE™ is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature-length films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs.

