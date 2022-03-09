World Oil Price Sensitivity Analysis and Macroeconomic Report 2022: Oil Price Volatility and Clean Energy Transition to Drive Non-oil Sector Growth and Renewable Energy Opportunities

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Price Sensitivity Analysis and Macroeconomic Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The model was developed through a comprehensive scenario-based analysis of demand- and supply-side factors influencing oil prices. Price forecasts until 2025 were generated under 3 scenarios - baseline, high, and low oil prices.
International crude oil prices are sensitive to oil production policies, geopolitical issues, government regulations, and several other factors. For improved foresight and scenario-planning capabilities, this research service encompasses an oil price forecast model until 2025.
To establish the sensitivity of industry output to oil prices, a comprehensive correlation exercise was undertaken for multiple countries. Food products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, wholesale and retail trade, and finance and insurance demonstrated a strong negative correlation with oil prices. Qualitative findings further support the nature and strength of the correlation between oil prices and these industries.
The study delves into a scenario-based impact assessment across countries. The impact of the high and low oil prices scenarios was explored for a combination of net oil exporters and importers, that is, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and India.
For the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, GDP growth, inflation, and fiscal deficit outlooks were explored in detail in light of price scenarios. For industries showing a strong negative correlation with oil prices, scenario-based industry forecasts were generated.
Key Issues Addressed
- How will oil prices evolve until 2025?
- Which key demand- and supply-side factors are influencing the price trajectory?
- Will the impact of demand- and supply-side factors on oil prices vary until 2025?
- How strongly are oil prices correlated with output across various industries?
- What is Saudi Arabia's GDP growth outlook under a high and low oil price scenario?
- How will the US' fiscal deficit evolve under the baseline oil price scenario?
- Under a high oil price scenario, what is Russia's chemicals' IIP outlook?
- What economic diversification opportunities will oil price movements generate?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Economy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Oil Prices and the Global Macroeconomic Environment
- Oil Price Sensitivity Modelling and the Global Macroeconomic Transformation - An Overview
- Key Metrics - Oil Price Projections by Scenario
- Macroeconomic Growth Drivers
- Macroeconomic Growth Restraints
3. 2025 Oil Demand, Supply, and Price Model
- Demand and Supply-side Factors Influencing Oil Prices
- Demand-side Factors - Scenario Analysis
- Supply-side Factors - Scenario Analysis
- Demand-side Factors - Price Impact Rating
- Supply-side Factors - Price Impact Rating
- Oil Price Modelling - Methodology
- Oil Price Projections by Scenario
- Oil Price Scenario Impact on Economies
4. Oil Price Impact on Macroeconomic Factors
- The United States - GDP Growth Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- The United States - Inflation Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- The United States - Fiscal Deficit Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Saudi Arabia - GDP Growth Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Saudi Arabia - Inflation Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Saudi Arabia - Fiscal Deficit Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Russia - GDP Growth Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Russia - Inflation Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Russia - Fiscal Deficit Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
5. Oil Price and Industry Correlation Analysis
- Oil Price and IIP Correlation - Methodology
- Oil Price and IIP Correlation - Results
- Oil Price and IIP Correlation - Qualitative Analysis
- Oil Price and Service GDP Correlation - Methodology
- Oil Price and Service GDP Correlation - Results
- Oil Price and Service GDP Correlation - Qualitative Analysis
6. Oil Prices and Industry Impact Assessment
- Food Products - The United States: Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Chemicals - Russia: Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Pharmaceuticals - Germany: Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
- Wholesale and Retail Trade - India: Outlook by Oil Price Scenario
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Higher Oil Revenue to Drive Infrastructure Development for Oil Exporters
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Oil Price Volatility and Clean Energy Transition to Drive Non-oil Sector Growth and Renewable Energy Opportunities
8. Appendix
- Oil Price Modelling - Detailed Methodology
- US GDP Growth, Inflation Rate, and Fiscal Deficit
- Saudi Arabia GDP Growth, Inflation Rate, and Fiscal Deficit
- Russia GDP Growth, Inflation Rate, and Fiscal Deficit
- Oil Price and IIP Correlation - Detailed Methodology
- Oil Price and IIP Correlations - Results for All Industries
- Oil Price and Service GDP Correlation - Detailed Methodology
- Oil Price and Service GDP/GVA Correlations - Results for All Industries
- Industry Outlook
