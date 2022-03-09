Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Size is Estimated to Grow USD 32590 Million in 2028 at a CAGR 19.2% | Market Share, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Revenue & Gross Margin and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Pune, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market (2022-2028) research report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2028. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of the introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

Petcoke (often abbreviated pet coke or petcoke) is a carbonaceous solid delivered from oil refinery coker units or other cracking processes. Coking processes that can be employed for making petcoke include contact coking, fluid coking, flexicoking and delayed coking. Other coke has traditionally been delivered from coal.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11360 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 32590 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Needle Coke Type accounting for the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Power segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Petroleum coke industry is a relatively fragmented industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world petroleum coke industry. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Shell, Marathon Oil, Rosneft and Saudi Aramco. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer with less than 10% of global sales in 2019.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Sinopec

ExxonMobil

CNPC

Shell

Marathon Oil

Rosneft

Saudi Aramco

Valero

PDVSA

Petrobras

Total

BP

JXTG

Pemex

Chevron

IOCL

All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market.

Needle Coke Type

Shot Coke Type

Sponge Coke Type

Honeycomb Coke Type

Others

Power

Cement

Aluminum

Steel

Others

North America (United States and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market.

The market statistics represented in different Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of the major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke).

Major stakeholders, key companies Petroleum Coke (Petcoke), investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market

Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Needle Coke Type

1.2.3 Shot Coke Type

1.2.4 Sponge Coke Type

1.2.5 Honeycomb Coke Type

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Power

1.3.3 Cement

1.3.4 Aluminum

1.3.5 Steel

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production

2.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

