The Shyft Group Debuts Blue Arc EV Solutions Go to Market Brand and Sets Industry Benchmark in Commercial Grade Fully Electric Delivery Vehicle and Chassis

Leader in parcel-delivery fleets responds to direct customer requests to help meet last-mile delivery needs with new commercial grade EV ecosystem



Secured the Randy Marion Dealer Group as the first dealer

Proven production and service infrastructure enables speed-to-market and scale; new plant to build EVs in southeast U.S. by mid-2023

NOVI, Mich., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, a new go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group SHYF, makes its debut today alongside a trio of initial product offerings—an industry-first commercial grade purpose-built EV chassis; a fully reimagined from the ground up all-electric Class 3 delivery walk-in van; and a fully portable, remote-controlled charging station, the Power Cube™.

"We created Blue Arc not just for companies looking to evolve their parcel delivery fleets to electric power, but for the people – for our customers and the drivers," said Shyft CEO Daryl Adams. "Blue Arc is the electric mobility company that can deliver end-to-end holistic EV solutions and meet sustainability and performance goals with a full ecosystem of electric-powered solutions. We are ready to charge ahead and bring the EV promise to reality for future generations."

Adams announced the new Blue Arc brand at NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, along with the news that North Carolina-based Randy Marion Dealer Group will be the first dealer in the U.S. to offer Shyft's new all electric Class 3 delivery vehicle. With a 50-year heritage in specialty vehicle chassis manufacturing and body building for last mile delivery, Shyft leverages coast-to-coast manufacturing and service infrastructure, primed to deliver EV solutions at scale.

"We're extremely excited to offer Blue Arc EV solutions to our customers," said Brad Sigmon, VP of Sales at Randy Marion Automotive Group. "The EV walk-in delivery van is going to be one-of-a-kind in the market because nobody else currently has the capability to manufacture both the chassis and the bodies like Blue Arc."



Shyft's proprietary battery-powered chassis features customizable length and wheelbase, making it well-suited to serve a wide range of medium-duty trucks and end uses. It's an all-new design built from the ground up to accommodate the usage and duty-cycle demands of commercial vehicles.

"I am extremely proud of the Blue Arc team that has engineered this ecosystem of EV products from the ground up leveraging years of experience in the last mile industry," said Eric Fisher, vice president and general manager, Blue Arc EV Solutions. "This all-new EV chassis and delivery van offers purpose-built, customer-focused work trucks that increase speed, efficiency and impact on our customers' bottom line."

The chassis' modular design will accommodate multiple weight ratings and classifications, based on build-out and usage. The lithium-ion battery packs provide an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles with the opportunity to enhance range through expanded battery options. With a high degree of configurability, the all-electric chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle and other emerging EV markets.

The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-powered Class-3 electric commercial delivery vehicle, designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. A spacious cargo area features 635-800 cubic feet of storage and offers a choice of vocational packages specifically designed for functionality. The delivery van also features an integrated solar roof package and lightweight aluminum honeycomb shelving package 175lbs lighter than today. The lightweight aluminum and composite body design offer higher durability against scratches and dents. With vehicles ranging from 14' to 18' in length and a payload capacity of up to 5,000 lbs., Shyft customers can maximize productivity and minimize cost of ownership, including fuel and maintenance costs.

Blue Arc plans to integrate the latest in proven vehicle and driver safety technology such as 360° cameras, large in-dash HD camera displays, lane departure and proximity sensors, and keyless and automated entry. Designed with the driver's comfort and productivity in mind, the delivery van is easy to drive and easy to enter and exit for last-mile deliveries with multi-stop routes.

Vehicle prototypes are expected to reach customers for route testing in the coming months, supported out of the Shyft R&D facility in Plymouth, Mich. Shyft expects to begin building the chassis and electric delivery vans at a plant in the southeastern United States by mid-2023.

The Blue Arc ecosystem also includes the Power Cube, a fully portable remote-controlled charging station with onboard energy storage to serve a variety of commercial vehicle needs. Understanding that lack of EV infrastructure is one of the roadblocks to adoption, the Power Cube offers a unique solution, providing a mobile, customizable, commercial grade EV charger that does not need to be connected to the grid. It has a fast and flexible deployment model that's customizable for customer needs with varying configurations. This unique solution carries power onboard and can have vehicles up and charged in 1-2 hours. The Power Cube is also sustainable, supplemented with wind and solar power with panels that track the sun for maximum exposure and charging.

The Shyft Group plans to debut the Blue Arc Power Cube next month – more information will be available soon.

The Shyft Group will hold a press conference this morning at 10am ET in booth #3511 to introduce Blue Arc EV Solutions and unveil its new electric delivery van – a livestream of the press conference will be available, starting at approximately 9:50am ET.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

