Bone Graft Substitutes Market Propels with Rise in Number of Spine Fusion Surgeries, States TMR Study

- Growing geriatric population and increasing cases of degenerative joint diseases globally are resulting in promising business prospects for bone graft substitutes market players
ALBANY, N.Y., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone graft substitutes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, state researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR).
In the recent years, autologous bone grafts are gaining high preference as an ideal material in the treatment of various bone fractures or injuries caused due to drugs, aging, and hormonal changes. However, due to limitations of autologous bone graft substitutes, there has been an increase in the focus of scientists on the development of advanced bone graft substitute materials. Furthermore, researchers from across the globe are increasing efforts to discover possible applications of bone graft substitutes in regenerative medicine. These factors are prognosticated to drive the global bone graft substitutes market in the upcoming years.
Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Findings
- Bone graft substitutes are gaining traction, owing to their several properties that make them suitable for use as bone graft extenders, specifically in posterolater spinal fusion. Hence, there has been a remarkable growth in the use of bone graft substitutes for spine fusion surgeries. Thus, increase in the number of spine fusion surgeries across the globe is expected to generate prominent business prospects in the global bone graft substitutes market.
- Major players in the global bone graft substitutes market are using varied strategies in order to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, companies are focusing on the launch of advanced products as well as strengthening their distribution channels. Moreover, several enterprises in the global bone graft substitutes market are increasing cash in-flow toward researches focused on the development of highly efficient materials.
- In the recent years, there has been a surge in the number of people suffering from degenerative joint diseases across the globe. Furthermore, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are some of the health disorders commonly found across the globe. Rise in the number of patients suffering from these disorders is driving the sales prospects in the global bone graft substitutes market.
Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Growth Boosters
- Synthetics, polymers, and bio-ceramics are being increasingly utilized as bone graft substitute materials. This factor, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global bone graft substitutes market.
- Rise in the number of bone injuries in elderly people across the globe is estimated to propel the bone graft substitutes market during the forecast period
Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Regional Analysis
- The bone graft substitutes market in North America is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing need for the treatment of complicated bone diseases and rising technological advancements in the region
- The Asia Pacific bone graft substitutes market is expected to gain prominent growth prospects during the forecast period due to increase in patient understanding regarding the use of bone graft substitutes for treating orthopedic conditions, surge in occurrence of chronic bone diseases, improving healthcare spending in many developing nations, and rising number of spinal fusion and orthopedic surgeries in the region
Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- DePuy Synthes
- NuVasive, Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Xtant Medical
- Medtronic
- Baxter
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segmentation
Product by Application
- Allografts
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Dental
- Foot & Ankle
- Joint Reconstruction
- Spinal Fusion
- Long Bones
- Others
- Synthetic Bone Graft
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Dental
- Foot & Ankle
- Joint Reconstruction
- Spinal Fusion
- Long Bones
- Others
- Xenograft
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Dental
- Foot & Ankle
- Joint Reconstruction
- Spinal Fusion
- Long Bones
- Others
- Autograft
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Dental
- Foot & Ankle
- Joint Reconstruction
- Spinal Fusion
- Long Bones
- Others
- Others
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Dental
- Foot & Ankle
- Joint Reconstruction
- Spinal Fusion
- Long Bones
- Others
Product by End User
- Allografts
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Synthetic Bone Graft
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Xenograft
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Autograft
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Product
- Allografts
- Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)
- Others
- Synthetic Bone Graft
- Xenograft
- Autograft
- Others
Material
- Ceramic-based
- Calcium Phosphate
- Calcium Sulfate
- Polymer-based
- Polylactides
- Polyglycolides
- Polyurethanes
- Others
- Growth Factor-based
- Cell-based
- Others
Application
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Dental
- Foot & Ankle
- Joint Reconstruction
- Spinal Fusion
- Long Bones
- Others
End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: The global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market was valued at ~US$ 620 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Growth of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market can be attributed to rise in the prevalence of dental illnesses, globally, increase in geriatric population, rise in medical tourism for dental procedures, improvement in government-initiated dental reforms, and increase in the number of dental implant procedures.
Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has projected the global spinal fusion devices to reach US$10.96 bn by the end of 2025, rising steadily at 4.65% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. In the coming years, the market will gain from the increasing geriatric population as aged people are more vulnerable to spine disorders. Furthermore, with several technological advancements underway, experts predict sustainable growth for the global spinal fusion devices market
Joint Replacement Devices Market: Increase in patient population, rise in demand for customized knee implants, and surge in government initiatives to drive the global joint replacement devices market. However, product recalls by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities and increase awareness about alternative treatments are major factors restraining the global market.
