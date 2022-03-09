Bone Graft Substitutes Market Propels with Rise in Number of Spine Fusion Surgeries, States TMR Study

Growing geriatric population and increasing cases of degenerative joint diseases globally are resulting in promising business prospects for bone graft substitutes market players



ALBANY, N.Y., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone graft substitutes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, state researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

In the recent years, autologous bone grafts are gaining high preference as an ideal material in the treatment of various bone fractures or injuries caused due to drugs, aging, and hormonal changes. However, due to limitations of autologous bone graft substitutes, there has been an increase in the focus of scientists on the development of advanced bone graft substitute materials. Furthermore, researchers from across the globe are increasing efforts to discover possible applications of bone graft substitutes in regenerative medicine. These factors are prognosticated to drive the global bone graft substitutes market in the upcoming years.

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Findings

Bone graft substitutes are gaining traction, owing to their several properties that make them suitable for use as bone graft extenders, specifically in posterolater spinal fusion. Hence, there has been a remarkable growth in the use of bone graft substitutes for spine fusion surgeries. Thus, increase in the number of spine fusion surgeries across the globe is expected to generate prominent business prospects in the global bone graft substitutes market.

Major players in the global bone graft substitutes market are using varied strategies in order to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, companies are focusing on the launch of advanced products as well as strengthening their distribution channels. Moreover, several enterprises in the global bone graft substitutes market are increasing cash in-flow toward researches focused on the development of highly efficient materials.

In the recent years, there has been a surge in the number of people suffering from degenerative joint diseases across the globe. Furthermore, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are some of the health disorders commonly found across the globe. Rise in the number of patients suffering from these disorders is driving the sales prospects in the global bone graft substitutes market.



Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Growth Boosters

Synthetics, polymers, and bio-ceramics are being increasingly utilized as bone graft substitute materials. This factor, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global bone graft substitutes market.

Rise in the number of bone injuries in elderly people across the globe is estimated to propel the bone graft substitutes market during the forecast period

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Regional Analysis

The bone graft substitutes market in North America is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing need for the treatment of complicated bone diseases and rising technological advancements in the region

The Asia Pacific bone graft substitutes market is expected to gain prominent growth prospects during the forecast period due to increase in patient understanding regarding the use of bone graft substitutes for treating orthopedic conditions, surge in occurrence of chronic bone diseases, improving healthcare spending in many developing nations, and rising number of spinal fusion and orthopedic surgeries in the region

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

RTI Surgical, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

NuVasive, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Xtant Medical

Medtronic

Baxter

Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segmentation

Product by Application

Allografts Craniomaxillofacial Dental Foot & Ankle Joint Reconstruction Spinal Fusion Long Bones Others

Synthetic Bone Graft Craniomaxillofacial Dental Foot & Ankle Joint Reconstruction Spinal Fusion Long Bones Others

Xenograft Craniomaxillofacial Dental Foot & Ankle Joint Reconstruction Spinal Fusion Long Bones Others

Autograft Craniomaxillofacial Dental Foot & Ankle Joint Reconstruction Spinal Fusion Long Bones Others

Others Craniomaxillofacial Dental Foot & Ankle Joint Reconstruction Spinal Fusion Long Bones Others



Product by End User

Allografts Hospitals Clinics Academic & Research Institutes

Synthetic Bone Graft Hospitals Clinics Academic & Research Institutes

Xenograft Hospitals Clinics Academic & Research Institutes

Autograft Hospitals Clinics Academic & Research Institutes

Others Hospitals Clinics Academic & Research Institutes



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Product

Allografts Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Others

Synthetic Bone Graft

Xenograft

Autograft

Others



Material

Ceramic-based Calcium Phosphate Calcium Sulfate

Polymer-based Polylactides Polyglycolides Polyurethanes Others

Growth Factor-based

Cell-based

Others



Application

Craniomaxillofacial

Dental

Foot & Ankle

Joint Reconstruction

Spinal Fusion

Long Bones

Others



End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes



