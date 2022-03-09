Global Pneumatic Tube System Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Aerocom Systems, Atreo Services and Lamson Among Others

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pneumatic Tube System Market (2021-2026) by System Type, System Configuration Type, Function Type, End-User Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pneumatic Tube System Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.11%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Pneumatic Tube System Market is increasing because of automation used by various industries such as commercials sectors, industrial (including material handling), and the medical and healthcare industry, including multiline systems. are specially designed for them, now attracting other end users due to reproducibility and accuracy that helps the market grow.

Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry and improving supply chain processes that help enhance productivity are crucial factors driving the growth of the global pneumatic tube system market. Apart from this, the high cost of switching and installing systems will negatively affect the market's growth. On the other hand, new entrants will affect existing players' survival and act as a challenge.



Furthermore, growing awareness and adoption of waste treatment and recycling globally technological advancement with innovation helps improve capabilities; all these factors create enormous opportunities for the market to grow in the future.



Market Segmentation

The Global Pneumatic Tube System Market is segmented further based on System Type, System Configuration Type, Function Type, End-User Type, and Geography.

By System Type, the market is classified into Single Phase and Three Phase.

By System Configuration Type, the Pneumatic Tube System market is classified into Multiline System, Single-Line System, and Point-to-Point System.

By Function Type, the Pneumatic Tube System market is classified into Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic.

By End-User Type, the Pneumatic Tube System market is classified into Medical and Healthcare, Industrial, Commercial, and Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerocom Systems, Air Link International, Eagle Pneumatic, Inc, Hamilton Security, Kelly Systems, Inc, Pevco, Quirepace Ltd, Siebtechnik GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, and Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie B.V, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pneumatic Tube System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Material Handling Automation

4.1.2 Emergence of E-Commerce Industry

4.1.3 Growing Adoption to Improve Supply Chain Processes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Installation and Switching

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investment in R&D and Technological Innovation

4.3.2 Developing Worldwide Treatment of Waste

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Entry of New Players and Survival of Existing Small Players



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single Phase

6.3 Three Phase



7 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Configuration Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Multiline System

7.3 Single-Line System

7.4 Point-to-Point System



8 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Function Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fully Automatic

8.3 Semi-Automatic



9 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By End-User Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Medical and Healthcare

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Commercial

9.5 Others



10 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aerocom Systems

12.2 AitTube Group

12.3 Air Communications Co, Inc

12.4 Air Link International

12.5 Air-Log International GmbH

12.6 Atreo Services LLC

12.7 Autotech Systems, Inc

12.8 Beena Fire Engineering Private Limited

12.9 BL Pneumatics

12.10 Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems

12.11 ComCo Systems, Inc

12.12 Eagle Pneumatic, Inc

12.13 Hamilton Security

12.14 Hanazeher Electronics GmbH

12.15 Hanter Ingenjorsteknik AB

12.16 Hartfiel Automation

12.17 Kelly Systems, Inc

12.18 Lamson Group

12.19 Oppent S.p.A

12.20 Pevco Systems

12.21 Quirepace Ltd

12.22 Quick Tube Systems

12.23 Siebtechnik GmbH

12.24 Sumetzberger GmbH

12.25 Swisslog Holding AG

12.26 S&S Engineering, Inc

12.27 Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie B.V

12.28 Texas Instruments, Inc

12.29 Thalmayr GmbH

12.30 Woodmans Meditech Installing and Repairing Medical Systems LLC

12.31 Zip Pneumatics, Inc



13 Appendix

