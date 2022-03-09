PeaceDAO: A Proposal for a Peaceful World

New York, NY, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) PeaceDAO, the organization that advocates for world peace and for the prevention of national conflicts and class struggles through cryptography, has announced that it is building a real country that will belong to the cryptocurrency world as well as exist within a real-world map. PeaceDAO plans to use DAO, Decentralized Autonomous Organization, to govern the country and provide a potentially safe place for those displaced by war to rebuild their lives.
The development comes as war in Eastern Europe continues. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than a million people have been displaced, with many crossing the border to find relative safety in Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, and other countries. At the time of this writing, an end to the conflict is not in sight, and the exodus of Ukrainian refugees continues.
PeaceDAO states that it is developing an initiative to assist people who have been affected by the upheaval caused by military actions in Ukraine as well as war in other parts of the globe. "Through our work, we seek to help the world to avoid a third world war that could kill even more innocent civilians," a spokesperson says. "Through cryptography, we aim to limit the misunderstandings and geopolitical tensions that continue to cause wars. These conflicts, as we all know, leave behind death, destruction, famine, and other miseries that cause people across borders as well as subsequent generations to suffer. It's this suffering that drives us hard towards our ultimate goal: achieving global peace through a new economic system based on decentralized governance. To accomplish this, we plan to create a new country, one that divests from traditional geoeconomics and geopolitics."
Central to PeaceDAO's work is DAO, an autonomous organization which is reinforced by cryptology. DAOs, the team explains, are organizations which are not governed by a single administrative unit but may contain various businesses and organizations spread around the world.
"A DAO is an organization that may issue its own cryptocurrency that is based on the principle of collaboration rather than the management of a single person," the company says. "The DAO is programmed so that it is constantly optimized, either by improving its own source code or by making changes in its business model. Those responsible for the operation of DAO will be both people and computer programs. The biggest difference between DAO and a traditional company is that no one has control over the DAO, which is community driven."
PeaceDAO states that its project extends the boundaries of the blockchain industry and has the potential to be not only a wealth creator but also an advanced governance system using DAO. "There are no borders and no class contradictions - only fair nodes in a blockchain-based world. By enlisting the help of our cypherpunk community, we believe we will be able to accomplish what has eluded us for too long: peace."
PeaceDAO is a community-led organization that believes truth and love can only be found in a peaceful environment. Its vision is of a world that sees the true power of communities that dream of a better future for everyone. For more information about PeaceDAO and its work to provide post-war devastated people the opportunity to start over in safety, please see the company's website http://peacedao.io
PeaceDAO hr (at) peacedao.io http://peacedao.io/
