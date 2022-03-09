AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstracts from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Accepted for Presentation in a Late-Breaking Poster Session at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

OCALA, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AMERICAN ("AIM" or the "Company"), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, announced today that oncology experts from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will present findings from two ongoing clinical studies involving an AIM ImmunoTech Inc. drug candidate, Ampligen® (also known as rintatolimod) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Research led by Roswell Park medical oncologists Shipra Gandhi, MD, and Sarbajit Mukherjee, MD, MS, in collaboration with senior investigator Pawel Kalinski, MD, PhD, Chair of Immunology at Roswell Park, has been accepted for presentation as late-breaking poster abstracts at the meeting.
Details of the abstract and late-breaking poster presentations are as follows:
Title: Initial results of a phase II study evaluating a chemokine-modulatory (CKM) regimen in patients with colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver
Presenter: Sarbajit Mukherjee, MD, MS
Abstract Number: 22-LB-7312
Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 1, presentation CT105
Presentation Type: Late-breaking poster presentation
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CDT
Location: Poster 2, Section 33
Title: Systemic Rintatolimod and Interferon-α2b selectively reprogram local tumor microenvironment in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer for enhanced influx of cytotoxic T-lymphocytes but not regulatory T-cells
Presenter: Shipra Gandhi, MD
Abstract Number: 22-LB-7620
Session: Phase I Clinical Trials 1, presentation CT145
Presentation Type: Late-breaking poster presentation
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. CDT
Location: Poster 12, Section 35
The late-breaking and clinical trials abstract titles and authors are now available on the AACR Online itinerary planner. The late-breaking and clinical trials abstract text is under embargo until April 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
For more information, please visit www.aimimmuno.com.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.
