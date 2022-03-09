PowerFleet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. PWFL, a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $34.4 million, up 17% year-over-year.

High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 10.5% year-over-year to $19.1 million, or 56% of total revenue.

Strong balance sheet with $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $43.6 million at quarter-end.



Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $126.2 million, up 11% year-over-year.

High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 8% to $73.2 million, or 58% of total revenue.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Appointed experienced software industry leader Steve Towe as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Towe replaces Chris Wolfe, who retired from the Company after serving as CEO since December 2016.

Expanded adoption of PowerFleet Telematics Solution with Kautex, a top global automotive supplier.

Selected by Atlas Van Lines, one of the largest household goods movers in the U.S., to upgrade its trailer tracking solution.



Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to 2021, highlighted by 17% year-over-year topline growth and a 11% increase in high margin, recurring and services revenue in the quarter," said PowerFleet CFO Ned Mavrommatis. "Our robust growth in the quarter was driven by broad-based sales in our domestic market along with continued demand from our international customer base. We ended the year with a solid balance sheet with $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $43.6 million in working capital, providing us with sufficient resources to execute our transformational growth strategy in 2022."



PowerFleet CEO Steve Towe commented: "It has been a busy and productive period since I joined as CEO in January. Over the last two months, we began implementing the initial phase of our long-term strategic roadmap, which is designed to establish PowerFleet as a fully mission critical software provider for the $58 billion global IoT market. The pandemic accelerated our customers' digital transformations and the need for fully integrated data solutions that unify their business operations and provide full visibility across their supply chains. Our focus in 2022 is to establish a world-class SaaS and AI platform to maximize the impact we make for our customers and increase the wallet share we can derive in the future. Longer term, we expect successful execution against our strategy to translate to international revenue growth and a highly scalable, repeatable, and profitable global organization."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 17% to $34.4 million from $29.4 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $19.1 million, or 56% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $17.3 million, or 59% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $15.3 million, or 44% of total revenue, compared to $12.1 million, or 41% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $15.4 million, or 45% of total revenue, compared to $15.2 million, or 52% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $12.4 million, or 65% of total service revenue, compared to $11.2 million, or 65% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $3.1 million, or 20% of total product revenue, compared to $3.9 million, or 32% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was impacted in Q4 2021 by product mix, higher costs associated with supply chain issues and electronic component shortages and inflation.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $16.1 million, compared to $14.0 million in the prior quarter and $12.9 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to $1 million of recruiting fees and severance costs related to the prior CEO's departure. Research and development expenses were $2.8 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $7.9 million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.0 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.5 million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 30.2 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net loss, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $(245,000), or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.1 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding), compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.07 per basic and $0.05 diluted share (based on 30.2 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 38.1 million weight average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's working capital position at quarter-end was $43.6 million.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 11% to $126.2 million from $113.6 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $73.2 million, or 58% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $67.9 million, or 60% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $53.0 million, or 42% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $45.7 million, or 40% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $60.2 million, or 48% of total revenue, compared to $59.0 million, or 52% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $46.6 million, or 64% of total service revenue, compared to $43.6 million, or 64% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $13.5 million, or 26% of total product revenue, compared to $15.4 million, or 34% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $57.1 million, compared to $51.9 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $11.1 million, compared to $10.6 million in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $18.2 million, or $(0.52) per basic and diluted share (based on 34.6 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $13.6 million, or $(0.46) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 29.7 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $820,000, or $0.02 per basic and $0.02 per diluted share (based on 34.6 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 42.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.10 diluted share (based on 29.7 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 37.1 million weight average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $6.2 million, a decrease from adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of PowerFleet's current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,542,000 ) $ (7,915,000 ) $ (13,606,000 ) $ (18,072,000 ) Non-controlling interest 7,000 - (3,000 ) (5,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,177,000 1,196,000 4,599,000 4,784,000 Interest (income) expense, net 291,000 348,000 2,276,000 1,910,000 Other (income) expense, net 109,000 (2,000 ) 102,000 (7,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (144,000 ) 1,906,000 1,038,000 2,607,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,266,000 2,177,000 8,425,000 8,553,000 Stock-based compensation 1,064,000 1,296,000 4,142,000 4,416,000 Foreign currency translation 2,014,000 1,054,000 1,989,000 1,043,000 Severance related expenses - 954,000 - 954,000 Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory - - 124,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,242,000 $ 1,014,000 $ 9,086,000 $ 6,183,000





PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,542,000 ) $ (7,915,000 ) $ (13,606,000 ) $ (18,072,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,177,000 1,196,000 4,599,000 4,784,000 Other (income) expense, net 109,000 (2,000 ) 102,000 (7,000 ) Intangible assets amortization expense 1,333,000 1,274,000 5,329,000 5,153,000 Stock-based compensation 1,064,000 1,296,000 4,142,000 4,416,000 Foreign currency translation 2,014,000 1,054,000 1,989,000 1,043,000 Non-cash portion of income tax expense (149,000 ) 1,898,000 991,000 2,549,000 Severance related expenses - 954,000 - 954,000 Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory - - 124,000 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,006,000 $ (245,000 ) $ 3,670,000 $ 820,000 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - basic $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,227,000 35,083,000 29,703,000 34,571,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 38,130,000 35,083,000 37,057,000 42,720,000

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. PWFLPWFL)) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet's patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet's global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet's control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet's products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet's intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 12,135,000 $ 15,310,000 $ 45,651,000 $ 52,981,000 Services 17,292,000 19,113,000 67,942,000 73,227,000 29,427,000 34,423,000 113,593,000 126,208,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 8,194,000 12,259,000 30,219,000 39,445,000 Cost of services 6,048,000 6,761,000 24,357,000 26,580,000 14,242,000 19,020,000 54,576,000 66,025,000 Gross Profit 15,185,000 15,403,000 59,017,000 60,183,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,973,000 16,112,000 51,878,000 57,100,000 Research and development expenses 2,308,000 2,799,000 10,597,000 11,058,000 15,281,000 18,911,000 62,475,000 68,158,000 Loss from operations (96,000 ) (3,508,000 ) (3,458,000 ) (7,975,000 ) Interest income 14,000 10,000 55,000 45,000 Interest expense (304,000 ) (357,000 ) (2,330,000 ) (1,954,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt (2,007,000 ) (961,000 ) (2,137,000 ) (810,000 ) Other (expense) income, net (109,000 ) 3,000 (102,000 ) 8,000 Net loss before income taxes (2,502,000 ) (4,813,000 ) (7,972,000 ) (10,686,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 144,000 (1,906,000 ) (1,038,000 ) (2,607,000 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (2,358,000 ) (6,719,000 ) (9,010,000 ) (13,293,000 ) Non-controlling interest (7,000 ) - 3,000 5,000 Net loss (2,365,000 ) (6,719,000 ) (9,007,000 ) (13,288,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (168,000 ) (168,000 ) (672,000 ) (672,000 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,009,000 ) (1,028,000 ) (3,927,000 ) (4,112,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,542,000 ) $ (7,915,000 ) $ (13,606,000 ) $ (18,072,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 30,227,000 35,083,000 29,703,000 34,571,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As of December 31, 2020 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,127,000 $ 26,452,000 Restricted cash 308,000 308,000 Accounts receivable, net 24,147,000 32,094,000 Inventory, net 12,873,000 18,243,000 Deferred costs - current 3,128,000 1,762,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,184,000 9,051,000 Total current assets 64,767,000 87,910,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 2,233,000 249,000 Fixed assets, net 8,804,000 8,988,000 Goodwill 83,344,000 83,487,000 Intangible assets, net 31,276,000 26,122,000 Right of use asset 9,700,000 9,787,000 Severance payable fund 4,056,000 4,359,000 Deferred tax asset 12,269,000 4,262,000 Other assets 3,115,000 4,703,000 Total assets $ 219,564,000 $ 229,867,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,579,000 $ 6,114,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,225,000 29,015,000 Deferred revenue - current 7,339,000 6,519,000 Lease liability - current 2,755,000 2,640,000 Total current liabilities 35,898,000 44,288,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 23,179,000 18,110,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 6,006,000 4,428,000 Lease liability - less current portion 7,050,000 7,368,000 Accrued severance payable 4,714,000 4,887,000 Deferred tax liability 10,763,000 5,220,000 Other long-term liabilities 674,000 706,000 Total liabilities 88,284,000 85,007,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 51,992,000 52,663,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - - Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 79,213,000 92,111,000 Non-controlling interest 75,000 86,000 Total equity 79,288,000 92,197,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 219,564,000 $ 229,867,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data