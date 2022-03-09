Diversey Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Provides 2022 Guidance

FORT MILL, S.C., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. ("Diversey") DSEY announced fourth quarter and full year results with continued top line growth and margin expansion.



Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $35.7 million for the fourth quarter and $174.8 million for full-year 2021 Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA grew 13.7% over the prior year period to $109.5 million Full-year Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.2% over the prior year to $410.1 million





Revenues increased approximately 1% to $672.4 million in the fourth quarter and were approximately flat at $2.62 billion for the full-year 2021, compared to prior year periods

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 bps over the prior year quarter to 16.3% Full year Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 bps over the prior year to 15.7%





"We delivered another quarter of sequential and year-over-year growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA margin as the market supported our need to take pricing increases given the value placed on our products and services," said Phil Wieland, Diversey's Chief Executive Officer. "This helped us overcome a challenging environment marked by significant raw material and freight cost increases. We are very proud of our team's ongoing ability to execute, win new customers and deliver for our shareholders. Our building pipeline of new wins drove growth in our Food and Beverage business. Our base Institutional revenue, excluding infection prevention, grew 17% in the fourth quarter and we are energized by the fact that we anticipate recapturing more than $220 million of recovery as countries and businesses reopen over time. We also are excited that our infection prevention business remains more than 20% ahead of pre-COVID 2019 levels. As we head into 2022, significant global macro challenges remain, but we are confident that Diversey is well positioned to deliver annual double-digit adjusted EBITDA percentage growth long-term once the current challenges recede during 2022."

Year Ended December 31 (millions) 2021 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Net sales $2,618.9 $2,629.2 (0.4)% $2,623.9 (0.2)% Loss before taxes (149.5) (29.3) (410.2)% (76.3) (95.9)% Net loss (174.8) (38.5) (354.0)% (109.0) (60.4)% Adjusted net income(1) 151.8 123.6 22.8% 63.5 139.1% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 410.1 401.2 2.2% 339.8 20.7% % Margin(1) 15.7% 15.3% 40 bps 13.0% 270 bps





Unaudited Fourth Quarter Ended December 31 (millions) 2021 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Net sales $672.4 $667.4 0.7% $658.5 2.1% Loss before taxes (17.4) (86.5) 79.9% (14.5) (20.0)% Net loss (35.7) (71.8) 50.3% (44.6) 20.0% Adjusted net income(1) 51.2 27.7 84.8% 15.7 226.1% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 109.5 96.3 13.7% 94.3 16.1% % Margin(1) 16.3% 14.4% 190 bps 14.3% 200 bps

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA" section herein for explanations of these financial measures.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results

Net sales increased 0.7% versus prior year or 2.1% when adjusting for currency and acquisitions. Both the Institutional and F&B segments are showing positive momentum. The F&B segment continues to win new customers and grow revenue while improving margins. The recovery of base Institutional revenue is progressing well and the segment continues to win new customers, with significant recovery still ahead as reopenings progress around the world. Institutional infection prevention is still more than 20% above pre-pandemic levels even with the significant normalization related to the strong growth experienced in 2020. Consolidated reported net sales were 2.1% above pre-COVID 2019 baseline.

Loss before taxes of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 included Special Items (as defined below) impact of $59.0 million and compared to loss before taxes of $86.5 million in fourth quarter 2020 including Special Items impact of $100.2 million. Adjusted net income in fourth quarter 2021 was $51.2 million compared to $27.7 million in the same quarter 2020 and $15.7 million in fourth quarter 2019 with Adjusted EPS of $0.16 in fourth quarter 2021 compared to $0.11 in fourth quarter 2020 and $0.06 same quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2021 was $109.5 million, representing growth of 13.7% versus the period in 2020 and 16.1% versus pre-COVID 2019. In a challenging environment, Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points compared to the same period 2020 and 200 basis points versus fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3% in fourth quarter 2021 continues the strong sequential margin improvement experienced throughout 2021.

Segment Review

Institutional

Unaudited Fourth Quarter Ended December 31 (millions) 2021 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Net sales $486.9 $504.7 (3.5)% $499.1 (2.4)% Adjusted EBITDA 86.3 83.2 3.7% 85.0 1.5% % Margin 17.7% 16.5% 120 bps 17.0% 70 bps



Reported net sales in the Institutional segment of $486.9 million were 3.5% below Q4 2020 and 2.4% below Q4 2019. The recovery of the base Institutional business continues to be encouraging, with strong growth over Q4 2020 from new business wins, innovation, pricing and reopening in some markets. However, this was more than offset by infection prevention revenue normalization versus very strong gains last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin grew 120 basis points vs Q4 2020 and 70 basis points vs Q4 2019 from ongoing efficiency initiatives.

Food & Beverage

Unaudited Fourth Quarter Ended December 31 (millions) 2021 2020 % Change 2019 % Change Net sales $185.5 $162.7 14.0% $159.4 16.4% Adjusted EBITDA 32.4 28.0 15.7% 28.4 14.1% % Margin 17.5% 17.2% 30 bps 17.8% (30) bps



The Food & Beverage segment sales continues to grow along with expanding margins. Net sales of $185.5 million increased 14.0% in fourth quarter 2021 versus prior year and 16.4% compared to the same period in 2019. This was driven by very high win rates and success with the new water treatment offering. Adjusted EBITDA of $32.4 million grew 15.7% compared to the same 2020 period and 14.1% compared to the same 2019 period. Margin improved 30 basis points versus the prior year and was only 30 basis points below fourth quarter of pre-COVID 2019 due to successful pricing actions and cost control measures that were started prior to the global pandemic offset ongoing cost inflation. Acquisitions contributed $8.3 million to sales growth and $1.1 million to Adjusted EBITDA.

Outlook

Diversey expects revenue to grow by high single digit percent from full year 2021 revenue of approximately $2.62 billion. This reflects post-COVID recovery, pricing, accelerating new business and M&A.

Diversey continues to operate in a challenging environment, which is further impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. The Company previously anticipated that these challenges would persist through the first half of 2022 and begin to show improvement towards the back half of the year. However, in light of concerns related to the impact on oil and oil-linked raw materials, the Company is including an additional $25-35M for an estimated adverse impact of oil prices on the business. Accordingly, the Company's 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $380 to $420 million. This guidance range is also inclusive of approximately $30 million Adjusted EBITDA headwind in the first quarter 2022 related to the normalization of $70 million of infection prevention revenue. While the Company is confident it can continue to address these challenges over time through pricing and rigorous cost management, it will be dependent on the timing in which the current inflationary and cost pressures begin to abate and the impact of further actions to mitigate.

Diversey is managing this business for the long-term and remains confident that it is positioned to maintain its targeted goal of double-digit percentage Adjusted EBITDA growth. The business model has shown its resiliency during the past few years and management is encouraged by the ongoing recovery in its institutional base business it continues to build as the markets around the globe stabilize and reopen. This outlook assumes that for the balance of the year there is a moderation of inflation by the end of the year, pricing increases continue to be taken as necessary and country reopenings progress. As the Company enters 2023 it should benefit from sustained price increases, a new plant in the United States, and continued growth of new business.

While it is not management's intention to provide quarterly guidance going forward, given the timing of when Diversey is reporting, the challenges with inflation and year over year comparison, the Company is providing a revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the first quarter. At this time, the Company expects revenue to be approximately flat versus first quarter 2021, driven by the last quarterly headwind of infection prevention normalization. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter is expected to be $56 to $60 million, assuming no further changes in the current environment the last three weeks of the quarter. This outlook reflects approximately 7% to 15% growth over the first quarter 2019 and is similar to the pre-pandemic phasing of Diversey's business for the first quarter relative to the remainder of the year. The first quarter 2022 will be the final year over year comparison challenge from the normalization of infection prevention in the Institutional segment.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

We present financial information that conforms to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). We also present financial information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP ("Non-GAAP"), as our management believes it is useful to investors.

The Non-GAAP financial metrics exclude items that we consider to be certain specified items ("Special Items"), such as restructuring charges, transition and transformation costs, certain transaction and other charges related to acquisitions and divestitures, gains and losses related to acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items. We evaluate unusual or Special Items on an individual basis. Our evaluation of whether to exclude an unusual or Special Item for purposes of determining our Non-GAAP financial measures considers both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the item, including among other things (i) its nature, (ii) whether or not it relates to our ongoing business operations, and (iii) whether or not we expect it to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as income (loss) before income tax provisions (benefit), interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, as EBITDA adjusted for other items to (i) eliminate certain non-operating income or expense items, (ii) eliminate the impact of certain non-cash and other items that are included in net income (loss) that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and (iii) eliminate certain unusual and non-recurring items impacting results in a particular period.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenues, net income (loss), income (loss) before income tax provision or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor should they be considered as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our method of calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the methods used by other companies.

Our management considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be key indicators of our financial performance. Additionally, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that investors, analysts and rating agencies consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance, and management uses these measures for one or more of these purposes. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income has limitations as an analytical tool.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income (as defined below) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") are Non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted to (i) eliminate certain non-operating income or expense items, (ii) eliminate the impact of certain non-cash and other items that are included in net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, (iii) eliminate certain unusual and non-recurring items impacting results in a particular period, and (iv) reflect the tax effect of items (i) through (iii) and other tax special items.

We believe that in addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are useful in evaluating our business, results of operations and financial condition. We believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and facilitate period to period comparisons of our operations and financial results, as they eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons that we do not believe reflect our underlying operating performance or are unusual or infrequent in nature. However, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute or alternative for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools.





Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions except per share amounts) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 207.6 $ 192.9 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $23.5 and $28.7 414.3 342.0 Other receivables 59.3 71.0 Inventories 337.6 282.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69.4 62.0 Total current assets 1,088.2 950.3 Property and equipment, net 210.7 188.3 Goodwill 471.5 467.0 Intangible assets, net 2,147.3 2,311.4 Other non-current assets 382.3 369.1 Total assets $ 4,300.0 $ 4,286.1 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 10.7 $ 0.4 Current portion of long-term debt 10.9 13.2 Accounts payable 434.3 404.6 Accrued restructuring costs 16.7 26.3 Other current liabilities 384.5 512.4 Total current liabilities 857.1 956.9 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,973.0 2,686.7 Preferred equity certificates — 641.7 Deferred taxes 164.3 181.1 Other non-current liabilities 520.0 328.3 Total liabilities 3,514.4 4,794.7 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 0 and 243,163,947 shares authorized and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — 2.2 Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 318,639,592 and 0 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 200,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1662.7 247.2 Accumulated deficit (720.1 ) (545.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (157.0 ) (212.7 ) Total stockholders' equity 785.6 (508.6 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,300.0 $ 4,286.1



Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 672.4 $ 667.4 $ 2,618.9 $ 2,629.2 Cost of sales 429.9 409.4 1,603.4 1,559.4 Gross profit 242.5 258.0 1,015.5 1,069.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 185.8 252.8 828.3 835.7 Transition and transformation costs 19.2 22.5 52.3 42.5 Management fee — 1.9 19.4 7.5 Amortization of intangible assets 24.1 24.2 96.7 98.2 Restructuring and exit costs 5.0 20.3 27.4 25.6 Merger and acquisition related costs 1.2 0.1 1.2 1.0 Operating income (loss) 7.2 (63.8 ) (9.8 ) 59.3 Interest expense 28.9 32.9 126.3 127.7 Foreign currency (gain) loss related to Argentina subsidiaries 0.6 1.3 (2.1 ) 1.6 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 15.6 — Other (income) expense, net (4.9 ) (11.5 ) (0.1 ) (40.7 ) Loss before income tax provision (benefit) (17.4 ) (86.5 ) (149.5 ) (29.3 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 18.3 (14.7 ) 25.3 9.2 Net loss $ (35.7 ) $ (71.8 ) $ (174.8 ) $ (38.5 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.16 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 310.9 243.2 290.4 243.2 Reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin: Net sales $ 672.4 $ 667.4 $ 2,618.9 $ 2,629.2 Cost of sales, as reported 429.9 409.4 1,603.4 1,559.4 Less share-based compensation included in cost of sales (0.6 ) — (7.5 ) — Less inventory reserves (13.9 ) — (13.9 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted cost of sales $ 415.4 $ 409.4 $ 1,582.0 $ 1,559.4 Gross margin Reported gross margin 36.1 % 38.7 % 38.8 % 40.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 38.2 % 38.7 % 39.6 % 40.7 %



Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions) Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (174.8 ) $ (38.5 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 187.5 195.6 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 27.3 11.3 Loss on extinguishment of debt 15.6 — (Gain) loss on cash flow hedges 4.1 (3.2 ) Deferred taxes (25.3 ) (28.8 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 12.9 (25.1 ) Share-based compensation 81.7 67.5 Impact of highly inflationary economy - Argentina (2.1 ) 1.6 Provision for (recovery of) bad debts (1.2 ) 11.1 Provision for slow moving inventory 12.0 13.4 Non-cash pension benefit (15.7 ) (12.9 ) Non-cash restructuring and exit costs 16.1 — Gain on sale of property and equipment (3.4 ) (0.6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (126.8 ) 17.0 Inventories, net (69.6 ) (70.4 ) Accounts payable 41.8 (33.5 ) Income taxes, net 3.8 (34.0 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (72.6 ) 32.5 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (88.7 ) 103.0 Investing activities: Business acquired in purchase transactions, net of cash acquired (56.3 ) (51.2 ) Acquisition of intellectual property (3.0 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets 4.0 0.5 Dosing and dispensing equipment (64.6 ) (45.6 ) Capital expenditures (54.6 ) (41.4 ) Collection of deferred factored receivables 40.1 66.9 Cash used in investing activities (134.4 ) (70.8 ) Financing activities: Contingent consideration payments (3.2 ) (5.4 ) Proceeds (payments)/from short-term borrowings 11.8 (0.4 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 140.0 90.0 Payments on revolving credit facility (140.0 ) (210.0 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 2,000.0 169.0 Payments on long-term borrowings (2,668.8 ) (22.9 ) Payment of deferred financing costs and original issue discount (35.1 ) (1.7 ) Payment of bond redemption premium (7.6 ) — Issuance of ordinary shares sold in IPO, net of offering costs 725.7 — Issuance of additional ordinary shares, net of offering costs 214.4 — Equity contributions — 5.0 Cash provided by financing activities 237.2 23.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7.6 ) 3.6 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6.5 59.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period(a) 201.7 142.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(a) $ 208.2 $ 201.7 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest payments $ 111.9 $ 117.1 Income tax payments $ 48.1 $ 56.4 Conversion of preferred equity certificates to equity $ 620.9 $ — Beneficial interest obtained in exchange for factored receivables $ 25.6 $ 65.7



Adjusted EBITDA for each of our reportable segments and in total is as follows:

(millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Institutional $ 86.3 $ 83.2 $ 85.0 Food & Beverage 32.4 28.0 28.4 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 118.7 111.2 113.4 Corporate costs (9.2 ) (14.9 ) (19.1 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 109.5 $ 96.3 $ 94.3





(millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Institutional $ 319.8 $ 336.4 $ 296.4 Food & Beverage 133.7 111.9 101.9 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 453.5 448.3 398.3 Corporate costs (43.4 ) (47.1 ) (58.5 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 410.1 $ 401.2 $ 339.8



The following tables reconcile net loss before income tax provision to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

(in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Loss before income tax provision $ (17.4 ) $ (86.5 ) $ (14.5 ) Interest expense 28.9 32.9 36.0 Interest income (7.0 ) (1.3 ) (2.4 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets acquired 24.1 24.2 25.1 Depreciation expense included in cost of sales 20.7 25.1 22.9 Depreciation expense included in selling, general and administrative expenses 1.2 1.7 3.1 EBITDA 50.5 (3.9 ) 70.2 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 19.2 22.5 15.3 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 5.0 20.3 10.1 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) 0.6 1.3 4.7 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 5.5 1.4 6.2 Merger and acquisition-related cost (5) 1.2 0.1 0.3 Acquisition accounting adjustments(6) — — — Bain Capital management fee(7) — 1.9 1.9 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (3.7 ) (3.2 ) (1.8 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) 7.7 (7.5 ) (1.1 ) Factoring and securitization fees(10) 1.1 1.1 0.6 Share-based compensation(11) 15.9 66.3 3.0 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) (14.2 ) — — Gain on sale of business and investments(13) — — (13.0 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(14) — — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) — — — COVID-19 inventory charges(16) 13.9 — — Other items(18) 6.8 (4.0 ) (2.1 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 109.5 $ 96.3 $ 94.3





(in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Loss before income tax provisions (149.5 ) $ (29.3 ) $ (76.3 ) Interest expense 126.3 127.7 141.0 Interest income (9.9 ) (5.9 ) (7.5 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets acquired 96.7 98.2 93.7 Depreciation expense included in cost of sales 82.7 89.5 84.4 Depreciation expense included in selling, general and administrative expenses 8.1 7.9 7.4 EBITDA 154.4 288.1 242.7 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 52.3 42.5 52.8 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 27.4 25.6 19.8 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) (2.1 ) 1.6 11.4 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 6.9 2.8 7.1 Merger and acquisition-related cost (5) 1.2 1.0 0.3 Acquisition accounting adjustments(6) — — 1.9 Bain Capital management fee(7) 19.4 7.5 7.5 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (15.7 ) (12.9 ) (8.8 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) 12.9 (25.1 ) 10.8 Factoring and securitization fees(10) 4.7 4.3 3.4 Share-based compensation(11) 115.2 67.5 3.0 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) (10.1 ) — — Gain on sale of business and investments(13) — — (13.0 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(14) 15.6 — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) 4.5 — — COVID-19 inventory charges(16) 13.9 — — Other items(18) 9.6 (1.7 ) 0.9 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 410.1 $ 401.2 $ 339.8



The following tables reconcile net loss to Adjusted Net Income and basic and diluted loss per share to Adjusted EPS for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(21) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(21) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(21) Reported (GAAP) $ (35.7 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (71.8 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (44.6 ) $ (0.18 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets acquired 24.1 0.08 24.2 0.10 25.1 0.10 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 19.2 0.06 22.5 0.09 15.3 0.06 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 5.0 0.02 20.3 0.08 10.1 0.04 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) 0.6 — 1.3 0.01 4.7 0.02 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 5.5 0.02 1.4 0.01 6.2 0.03 Merger and acquisition-related cost (5) 1.2 — 0.1 — 0.3 — Acquisition accounting adjustments(6) — — — — — — Bain Capital management fee(7) — — 1.9 0.01 1.9 0.01 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (3.7 ) (0.01 ) (3.2 ) (0.01 ) (1.8 ) (0.01 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) 7.7 0.02 (7.5 ) (0.03 ) (1.1 ) — Share-based compensation(11) 15.9 0.05 66.3 0.27 3.0 0.01 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) (14.2 ) (0.05 ) — — — — Gain on sale of business and investments(13) — — — — (13.0 ) (0.05 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(14) — — — — — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) — — — — — — COVID-19 inventory charges(16) 13.9 — — — — — Accelerated expense of deferred financing and original issue discount costs(17) 4.9 0.02 — — — — Other items(18) 6.8 0.02 (4.0 ) (0.02 ) (2.1 ) (0.01 ) Tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments(19) (26.7 ) (0.09 ) (14.1 ) (0.06 ) (8.8 ) (0.04 ) Discrete tax adjustments(20) 26.7 0.09 (9.7 ) (0.04 ) 20.5 0.08 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 51.2 $ 0.16 $ 27.7 $ 0.11 $ 15.7 $ 0.06





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(21) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(21) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(21) Reported (GAAP) $ (174.8 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (38.5 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (109.0 ) $ (0.45 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets acquired 96.7 0.33 98.2 0.40 93.7 0.39 Transition and transformation costs and non-recurring costs(1) 52.3 0.18 42.5 0.17 52.8 0.22 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 27.4 0.09 25.6 0.11 19.8 0.08 Foreign currency loss (gain) related to Argentina subsidiaries(3) (2.1 ) (0.01 ) 1.6 0.01 11.4 0.05 Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 6.9 0.02 2.8 0.01 7.1 0.03 Merger and acquisition-related cost (5) 1.2 — 1.0 — 0.3 — Acquisition accounting adjustments(6) — — — — 1.9 0.01 Bain Capital management fee(7) 19.4 0.07 7.5 0.03 7.5 0.03 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(8) (15.7 ) (0.05 ) (12.9 ) (0.05 ) (8.8 ) (0.04 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)(9) 12.9 0.04 (25.1 ) (0.10 ) 10.8 0.04 Share-based compensation(11) 115.2 0.40 67.5 0.28 3.0 0.01 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(12) (10.1 ) (0.03 ) — — — — Gain on sale of business and investments(13) — — — — (13.0 ) (0.05 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(14) 15.6 0.05 — — — — Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(15) 4.5 0.02 — — — — COVID-19 inventory charges(16) 13.9 0.05 — — — — Accelerated expense of deferred financing and original issue discount costs(17) 18.9 0.07 — — — — Other items(18) 9.6 0.03 (1.7 ) (0.01 ) 0.9 — Tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments(19) (69.3 ) (0.24 ) (33.3 ) (0.14 ) (38.8 ) (0.16 ) Discrete tax adjustments(20) 29.3 0.10 (11.6 ) (0.04 ) 23.9 0.10 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 151.8 $ 0.52 $ 123.6 $ 0.51 $ 63.5 $ 0.26



(1) In the period following the Diversey Acquisition, we incurred costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting services in such areas as information technology, controllership, tax, treasury, transformation services, human resources, procurement and supply chain in establishing ourselves as a standalone company and to position ourselves for future growth. Costs incurred in 2021 include those necessary in becoming a publicly traded Company.



(2) Includes costs related to restructuring programs and business exit activities. See Note 19 — Restructuring and Exit Activities in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.



(3) Effective July 1, 2018, Argentina was deemed to have a highly inflationary economy and the functional currency for our Argentina operations was changed from the Argentine Peso to the United States dollar and remeasurement charges/credits are recorded in our Consolidated Statements of Operations rather than as a component of Cumulative Translation Adjustment on our Consolidated Balance Sheets.



(4) In connection with the Diversey Acquisition, the purchase agreement governing the transaction includes indemnification provisions with respect to tax liabilities. The offset to this adjustment is included in income tax provision. See Note 15 - Income Taxes in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.



(5) These costs consisted primarily of investment banking, legal and other professional advisory services costs.



(6) In connection with various acquisitions we recorded fair value increases to our inventory. These amounts represent the amortization of this increase.

(7) Represents fees paid to Bain Capital pursuant a management agreement whereby we have received general business consulting services; financial, managerial and operational advice; advisory and consulting services with respect to selection of advisors; advice in different fields; and financial and strategic planning and analysis. The management agreement was terminated in March 2021 pursuant to its terms upon the consummation of the IPO, and we recorded a termination fee of $17.5 million during 2021.



(8) Represents the net impact of the expected return on plan assets, interest cost, and settlement cost components of net periodic defined benefit income related to our defined benefit pension plans. See Note 14 - Retirement Plans in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.



(9) Represents the unrealized foreign currency exchange impact on our operations, primarily attributed to the valuation of the U.S. Dollar-denominated debt held by our European entity and our tax receivable agreement.



(10) On November 15, 2018, we entered into a factoring Master Agreement with Factofrance, S.A. Additionally, on April 22, 2020, the Company entered into a securitization arrangement with PNC Bank to sell certain North American customer receivables without recourse on a revolving basis. This amount represents the fees to complete the sale of the receivables without recourse. See Note 6 - Financial Statement Details to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.



(11) Represents compensation expense associated with our Management Equity Incentive Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan awards. See Note 18 — Share-Based Compensation in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

(12) Represents the adjustment to our tax receivable agreement liability primarily due to changes in tax laws and changes in valuation allowances that impact the realizability of the attributes of the tax receivable agreement. See Note 15 — Income Taxes in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information



(13) Represents non-cash gain on sale of our shares in connection with the Virox IP Acquisition. See Note 5 — Acquisitions in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.



(14) Represents the costs incurred in connection with the redemption of the 2017 Senior Notes on September 29, 2021. See Note 10 — Debt and Credit Facilities in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.



(15) During 2021 the Company incurred a realized foreign currency exchange loss of $4.5 million related to the refinancing of the Senior Secured Credit Facilities. See Note 10 — Debt and Credit Facilities in the Notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.



(16) Customer demand for COVID-related products surged at the outset of COVID-19, and we met the rapidly increasing demand and sold the vast majority of this inventory. However, COVID-19 variant-related delays of customer reopenings and consumer activity resulted in a small portion of excess inventory. The Company recorded a charge of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 for excess inventory and estimated disposal costs.



(17) Represents accelerated non-cash expense of deferred financing costs and original issue discount costs as the Company's U.S. Dollar Incremental Loan was fully repaid and the Euro Term Loan was paid down significantly using proceeds from the IPO.



(18) Includes other costs associated with restructuring which are recorded within Cost of sales.

(19) The tax rate used to calculate the tax impact of the pre-tax adjustments is based on the jurisdiction in which the charge was recorded.



(20) Represents adjustments related to discrete tax items including uncertain tax positions, impacts from rate changes in certain jurisdictions and changes in our valuation allowance.

(21) For purposes of calculating earnings (loss) per share the Company has retrospectively presented earnings (loss) per share as if the Reorganization Transactions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Such retrospective presentation reflects an increase of approximately 47.4 million shares due to the exchange of shares in Constellation for shares in the Company.





The following table represents net sales by segment: