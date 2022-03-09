Better Choice Company to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call on March 29th at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company BTTR ("Better Choice" or "the Company"), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 and provide a business update. Additional details are available on the Company's website: https://betterchoicecompany.com/ .



Event: Better Choice Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-4018 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8471 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533499&tp_key=d002260c80

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 12, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13727550.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

