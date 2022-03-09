BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15 at 3:50 p.m. ET. Dr. Mehta will highlight the Company's neuroscience and immuno-oncology programs, artificial intelligence platform used to augment and accelerate the drug candidate discovery and development process, and its commercial and launch readiness plans for its product candidate, BXCL501.
To access the live webcast of the presentation and the Company's accompanying presentation materials, please visit "News/Events" within the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com beginning 15 minutes prior to the start time of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the event.
About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The Company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel Therapeutics' two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the date, time and content of the Company's presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. When used herein, words including "anticipate," "will," "plan," "may," "continue," "intend," "designed," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Contact Information
Corporate
BioXcel Therapeutics
Erik Kopp
1.203.494.7062
ekopp@bioxceltherapeutics.com
Investor Relations
FTI Consulting
Matt Ventimiglia
1.212.850.5624
matthew.ventimiglia@fticonsulting.com
Media
FTI Consulting
Helen O'Gorman
1.718.408.0800
helen.ogorman@fticonsulting.com
Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
