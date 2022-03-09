Alector to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. ALEC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, Florida)
- Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat
- Stifel CNS Days (Virtual)
- Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Corporate Presentation
Live webcasts of each conference presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.
About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company's immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.
Contacts:
1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
Argot Partners (investors)
Eric Kasper/Carrie McKim
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com
