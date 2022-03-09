Westland Insurance Acquires Freeman Insurance in Innisfail, Alberta

SURREY, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nation) Territory – Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada's largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Freeman Insurance Agencies in Innisfail, Alberta. Freeman has been serving Innisfail and surrounding communities since 1946, providing solutions for residential, personal, auto, farm, commercial and life insurance.
"Through two generations of ownership, Freeman Insurance has been dedicated to its community, providing consistently exceptional and reliable client service across a broad range of insurance needs. Vicki and Paul Livingstone lead a group of professionals that's recognized for its commitment to excellence and product knowledge," says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer of Westland. "We're excited to welcome the great team at Freeman and to expand our presence in the Edmonton – Calgary corridor, and to continue serving more communities in Central Alberta."
With these acquisitions, Westland has over 2,200 employees serving communities across Canada, from B.C. to the Maritimes.
About Westland Insurance Group
Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to business, personal, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca
Media Contact:
Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
Jessica Thiessen, Senior Manager, Communications
Phone: 778-288-7894
mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca
www.westlandinsurance.ca
