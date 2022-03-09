Embark Hires Senior Legislative Representative from Teamsters Union to Lead Federal Policy Effort

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Trucks, Inc. EMBK "Embark"))), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced the addition of Sam Loesche to its Public Policy team to deepen the company's commitment to improving driver livelihoods by working closely with public sector stakeholders and drivers to roll out autonomous truck technology. Sam joins Embark to lead its federal policy work as the company continues to announce new partnerships with fleets and recently unveiled the Truck Transfer Program , which will put Embark-powered autonomous trucks directly into the hands of carrier Knight-Swift and its drivers.



Over the past five years, Embark has pursued a proactive and industry-leading approach on autonomous truck policy that has helped build a clear regulatory pathway for commercialization. One of the company's very first hires was Jonny Morris as Head of Public Policy in 2017. Since then, the company has established a long track record of working with federal and state policymakers, law enforcement, and labor groups to clarify regulatory pathways to commercialization, improve driver livelihoods, and prioritize safety as it deploys its technology. Embark added former Secretary of Transportation and Labor Elaine Chao to its Board of Directors in 2021 to further strengthen Embark's position in the AV industry.

Sam joins Embark with a unique perspective drawn from over a decade of working with organized labor. For the last eight years, Sam led federal policy and legislative affairs for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the nation's largest and most diverse labor unions. Prior to the Teamsters, Sam worked as a legislative aide at the United Auto Workers.

At Embark, Sam will further strengthen Embark long standing relationships with federal policymakers, including the US Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and members of Congress, to enumerate the safety, labor, and environmental benefits of autonomous trucking ahead of commercial deployment of the Embark Driver in 2024. Under Sam's leadership, Embark will build on its existing relationships with interest groups, unions, and policymakers across the political spectrum to make sure the introduction of autonomous trucking will benefit today's truck drivers while establishing additional new, well-paying transportation jobs of the future.

Today, Embark's operating model is designed to apply autonomous driving technology to the treacherous and grueling long-haul truck miles where human drivers struggle with distraction and fatigue. The Embark Driver enables truckers to pursue more desirable short haul jobs to stay closer to their families and loved ones, all while reducing the risk of deadly motor vehicle accidents on highways. Embark is currently working with shipper and carrier partners to determine how best to utilize the limited driver workforce to address the growing demands of the national supply chain, and when and how to have drivers haul loads alongside autonomous capacity.

"From the beginning, one of Embark's goals has been to improve the safety and working conditions of truck drivers in America," said Jonny Morris, Head of Corporate Affairs at Embark. "As we bring our autonomous truck technology to market, we envision a world where drivers get to spend more nights at home and we have fewer accidents on our roads. Sam will ensure that we work hand-in-glove with federal policymakers as well as labor, environmental, and safety groups to make that dream a reality."

To learn more about Sam's labor-first philosophy and Embark's commitment to the trucking industry, read his blog post here .

About Embark

Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK, is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $700 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America's longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 35,000 trucks and $22 billion in annual freight spend.

Embark's mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

