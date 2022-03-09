MarketAxess Launches Axess All® Prints Offering Real-Time Price Transparency for EU and UK Fixed Income Markets

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the launch of Axess All Prints, an enhanced real-time transacted price service for the most actively traded fixed income instruments in the EU & UK.



Axess All was originally launched by MarketAxess in 2015 as the first intra-day trade tape for the EU and UK fixed income markets, offering delayed intra-day transaction data aggregated at the bond level on approximately 7,000 instruments. Axess All Prints enhances the existing Axess All trade tape by delivering real-time trade-by-trade pricing data reported within the trading day. The service publishes prices in real-time on over 15,000 executed trades across approximately 4,250 unique instruments.

"The launch of Axess All Prints speaks to the resounding call for more accurate, actionable and cost-efficient fixed income data that better informs execution strategies. By putting real-time market data directly in the hands of trading desks, this has the potential to greatly improve transparency and execution quality," said Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA and APAC at MarketAxess.

David Krein, Global Head of Research and Data at MarketAxess, added, "Axess All first pioneered fixed income market transparency 7 years ago, well before the mandates of MiFID II, through close collaboration with both sell-side and buy-side clients. Axess All Prints significantly improves the level of transparency available in the fixed income market today and supports client demand for more timely pricing information."

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess MKTX operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Nearly 1,900 firms leverage MarketAxess' patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company's future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess' current expectations. The Company's actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the U.K. exit from the European Union; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients' response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms; our vulnerability to cyber security risks; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess' business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess' periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

