Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCCCYCCP ", Cyclacel", or the ", Company", ))), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced that management will be presenting at the virtual 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference and participating in the Targeted Oncology Panel as part of the Conference.
Conference details can be found below:
Panel: Targeted Oncology 2.0 – Moving Beyond TKIs
Date: March 14th, 2022
Time: 10:00am ET
Format: Fireside Chat (Registration Link)
Company Presentation
Date: March 17th, 2022
Time: 12:40pm – 1:10pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat (Registration Link)
A replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel's product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts
|Company:
|Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com
|Investor Relations:
|Irina Koffler, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
