Navico Announces Major Capacity Expansion at Ensenada Manufacturing Facility

EGERSUND, Norway, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navico, a division of Brunswick Corporation's BC Advanced Systems Group (ASG), and a leading global marine electronics company with brands including Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G®, and C-MAP® brands, today announced the planned expansion of its Ensenada, Mexico facility which will be completed over the next 16-18 months. The additional space will be used to increase vertical integration and production capacity to deliver the necessary volume growth to fulfil record demand for Navico's award-winning products. This marks Navico's first major expansion since joining Brunswick in October 2021 and it is expected to create more than 100 jobs in the Ensenada community.

The investment will expand the current facility by 35 percent and include the construction of a new 50,500 sq. foot building with 47,200 sq. feet dedicated to additional production space. This is Brunswick's fifth major expansion announcement in the past year, in total, adding more than one million square feet of manufacturing footprint.

"We continue to build incredible momentum in the business and believe it's the right time to expand our capacity to boost production of new and existing product lines to serve the increased demand from our customers," said Knut Frostad, Navico president. "Being part of ASG now for six months has only strengthened our outlook for future growth of product demand from customers, partners and OEM boat builders."

"This expansion will allow us to vertically integrate to support the continued growth of Navico and support the growing demand for our products which continue to exceed supply," said Brett Dibkey, Advanced Systems Group president. "We have an immediate need to increase capacity to meet the needs of our global customers and this is an exciting step for ASG to not only increase capacity, but also create new jobs in Ensenada. We are excited to be able to work with the community and help support the local economy while expanding production for our award-winning Navico brands."

The expansion will include installation of the latest technology for Navico's production lines to provide its brands with even more capabilities during manufacturing and the ability to support higher tech components in product design.

About Advanced Systems Group

Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a division of Brunswick Corporation, is the world's leading supplier of products and integrated systems to the marine, RV, and Specialty Vehicle industries. The broad portfolio of market leading brands in power management, digital control and monitoring, electrical components, networking devices and water systems are distributed globally to a diverse aftermarket and OEM customer base. The brand portfolio consists of Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Garelick, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, MotorGuide, Mastervolt, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad and Whale. ASG is driven, every day, to be the world's most trusted partner to the marine and mobile industries.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

