U.S. Gain Wins Competitive Bid to Supply RNG to Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

Appleton, WI, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Gain®, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy, recently entered into a supply agreement, through a competitive bid process, with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (LACSD). U.S. Gain will provide renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel LACSD-owned fleet vehicles at two maintenance yards.

As part of their sustainability goals, LACSD received a Carl Moyer Program grant in partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and South Coast Air Quality Management District to work towards guidelines for reduced air pollution. As part of the grant, LACSD solicited proposals to help support their emission reduction goal, improve fleet operations, and find alternative solutions for fleet fueling.

"The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts are very appreciative of the Carl Moyer grants received from the South Coast Air Quality Management District," said Dave Bolderoff, LACSD's Fleet Manager. "These grants have helped our agency replace older vehicles and engines with newer, cleaner-burning equipment and install alternative fuel infrastructure, thus helping us further fulfill our mission of protecting public health and the environment."

A condition of this grant was finding a supplier that had RNG ready within a short time frame. U.S. Gain's ability to supply fuel immediately was a differentiator.

"Demand for RNG continues to skyrocket within the California transportation market, serving as an affordable, clean solution that supports immediate emission reduction goals," said Scott Hanstedt, U.S. Gain's Director of Sales. "Our vertical integration and ability for expedited turnaround allowed us to act quickly and provide RNG on day one to comply with the grant requirements."

California offers economic incentives for alternative fuel use, spurring interest from fleets across market sectors. Leading trucking, refuse, school, municipality, and transit fleets are using RNG as a preferred solution. U.S. Gain is proud to continue expanding access to low carbon fueling options throughout the West Coast market, improving air quality for communities that need it most.

U.S. Gain offers fueling contracts customized to partners' needs–ensuring volumes, terms, and environmental credit values match expectations. To learn more about how U.S. Gain can help your fleet, please contact Scott Hanstedt.

About Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts are a public agency focused on converting waste into resources like recycled water, energy, and recycled materials. The agency consists of 24 independent special districts serving about 5.6 million people in Los Angeles County. Their service area covers approximately 850 square miles and encompasses 78 cities and unincorporated areas in the county.

About U.S. Gain

U.S. Gain is a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy. Over the past 10 years, we've diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We're developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build out a platform of alternative fuel solutions that enable the polyfuel future fleets demand while also offering credit generation services under the RFS, LCFS, and CFP programs. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed, by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity, and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.





