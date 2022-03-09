Outlook on the Aircraft Leasing Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ICBC, Avolon and Air Lease Among Others

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Leasing Market (By Aircraft Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft leasing market is forecasted to reach $247.41 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the global aircraft leasing market was supported by factors such as rising air passenger traffic, increased use of air cargo, rise in global gross domestic product, increasing share of leasing aircraft, rising demand for wet aircraft leasing and favourable liquidity and flexibility. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by unforeseen contingencies, delays in aircraft delivery and unfavourable government regulations and taxation policies.

The global aircraft leasing market by aircraft type can be segmented as follows: Narrow body, wide-body and others. In 2021, the dominant share of global aircraft leasing market was held by narrow-body aircraft, followed by wide-body and others.

The global aircraft leasing market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The largest share of the market was being held by Asia Pacific, followed by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Factors such as urban air mobility (UAM) solutions, investments in emerging countries and advancements in aircraft helped in boosting market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected global aircraft leasing market negatively. Owing to the pandemic, air travel witnessed a dramatic decline causing a majority of the airline companies to ground their fleet due to the significant reduction in air travel. This led to these companies not being able to make payments for leased aircraft and seeking to have their payments deferred. This caused revenue losses to the global aircraft leasing market.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global aircraft leasing market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ICBC Ltd., Avolon, Air Lease Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, AerCap Holdings N.V. and BBAM LLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Aircraft Leasing Market by Aircraft Type

3.2.1 Global Narrow Body Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Wide Body Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Global Other Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Aircraft Leasing Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 North America Aircraft Leasing Market by Region

4.2.3 The US Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.2.4 Rest of North America Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 Europe Aircraft Leasing Market by Region

4.3.3 Germany Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.4 UK Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 France Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 Italy Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.7 Russia Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Europe Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Air Passenger Traffic

5.1.2 Increased Use of Air Cargo

5.1.3 Economic Growth

5.1.4 Increasing Share of Leasing Aircrafts

5.1.5 Rising Demand for Wet Aircraft Leasing

5.1.6 Liquidity and Flexibility

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Solutions

5.2.2 Investments in Emerging Countries

5.2.3 Advancements in Aircrafts

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Unforeseen Contingencies

5.3.2 Delays in Aircraft Delivery

5.3.3 Government Regulations and Taxation Policies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

6.1.3 Global Market Share by Market Value - Key Players

6.1.4 Global Market Share by Fleet Size - Key Players

6.1.5 Fleet Structure Comparison - Key Players

6.1.6 Fleet Order Comparison - Key Players

6.1.7 Leasing Structure Comparison - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Air Lease Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (ICBC Ltd.)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 SMBC Aviation Capital

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 AerCap Holdings N.V.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Avolon

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 BBAM LLC

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn75fy

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900