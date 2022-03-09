Global Financial Wellness Program Market 2022 - COVID-19 Impact with Top Manufacturers Analysis | Industry Size, Share, Demand-Supply Scenario, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges, Production, Revenue Forecast 2027

Pune, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Global "Financial Wellness Program Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Financial Wellness Program market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

About Financial Wellness Program Market:

Financial Wellness Program is a program designed to educate employees about personal financial risks (which may include loss of income due to premature death or illness, unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses, etc.) and provide tools to manage those risks. Being stressed about finances is a huge mental drain, this might entail switching jobs, offering financial wellness programs may go a long way towards attract and retain employees; Financial stress can hurt your employees' engagement in a number of different ways, offering financial wellness programs can improve employees' engagement; Financial stress – really any kind of stress – puts a significant strain on the body and leads to all sorts of health problems, offering financial wellness programs can lower healthcare premiums; and offering financial wellness programs also can early retirement plan.

Global Financial Wellness Program key players include Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, KeyBank, etc. Global top five players hold a share over 45%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 85%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 5 percent.

In terms of product, For Employers is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Large Enterprises, followed by SMEs.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Financial Wellness Program Market

The global Financial Wellness Program market size is projected to reach US$ 3090.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1639 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Financial Wellness Program Market include:

Mercer

Fidelity

Prudential

Morgan Stanley

Bridge Credit Union

Health Advocate

My Secure Advantage (MSA)

Edukate

BrightDime

Wellable

Your Money Line

Financial Fitness Group

Enrich

KeyBank

Prosperity Now

SmartDollar

PayActiv

Interface

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Financial Wellness Program market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

For Employers

For Employees

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Financial Wellness Program market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Financial Wellness Program market in terms of revenue.

Key Reasons to Purchase Financial Wellness Program Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Financial Wellness Program Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Financial Wellness Program market?

What was the size of the emerging Financial Wellness Program market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Financial Wellness Program market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Financial Wellness Program market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Financial Wellness Program market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Financial Wellness Program market?

Global Financial Wellness Program Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Global Financial Wellness Program market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Financial Wellness Program Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Financial Wellness Program Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18668787

