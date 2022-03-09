Automation and Controls Market Size 2022 With Global Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis By Region, Share, Healthy CAGR with Growing Demand, Prominent Players, Development Strategy, Business Prospect & Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research

Pune, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Automation and Controls Market" Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Automation and Controls industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Automation and Controls market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Automation and Controls market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Automation and Controls market.

Scope of the Automation and Controls Market Report:

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.

Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes.

In Vietnam, Automation and Controls key players include Emerson, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, etc. Vietnam top three manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

In terms of product, Field Devices is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food & Beverages, followed by Machinery.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automation and Controls Market

The global Automation and Controls market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Major Players in the Automation and Controls Market include: The research covers the current Automation and Controls market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Emerson

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Yokogawa

Fanuc

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Siemens

Omron

Honeywell

Keyence

Rockwell

Universal Robots

Kuka

Johnson Controls

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Textiles and Clothing

Chemical Industry

Machinery

Electronics and Optical

Food and Beverages

Others

The Automation and Controls Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Automation and Controls business, the date to enter into the Automation and Controls market, Automation and Controls product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Automation and Controls?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Automation and Controls? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Automation and Controls Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Automation and Controls market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automation and Controls Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Automation and Controls market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Automation and Controls Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Automation and Controls market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

