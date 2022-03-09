The Worldwide Salmon Industry is Expected to Reach $27+ Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Salmon Market, By Species, By Fish Type, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global salmon market held a market value of USD 20,880.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27,344.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. Approximately, 3,282.72 kilo tons of salmon was estimated to be sold in 2021.



Salmon is a common name for a Salmonidae family's species of the ray-finned fish. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and global rise in penetration of e-commerce sector. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon are also expected to contribute to the market growth.



Despite the driving factors, depletion of sea species are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to closure of fishing activities and hence, decrease in the supply of salmon in global markets.



Growth Influencers:

Rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon



Salmon provides various health benefits. It is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, is a great source of protein, high in Vitamin B, good source of potassium, loaded with selenium, contains astaxanthin, reduced the risk of heart diseases, helps in weight management, helps to fight inflammation, and protects brain health. Consumers are getting aware regarding all these benefits, which is increasing its adoption, hence boosting the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global salmon market include Cermaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, AquaChile, Cooke Aquaculture, Bakkafrost, Grieg Seafood, Multiexport, Blumar, Salmones Camanchaca, Australis Seafoods, Nova Sea, Tassal Group, Sinkaberg-Hansen, Nordlaks, Bremnes Seashore, Norway Royal Salmon, Alsaker Fjordbruk, and Other Prominent Players.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, Benchmark Animal Health and Cermaq received funding from the Research Council of Norway for research and development of Tenacibaculum vaccines for Salmon. Furthermore, Bekkafrost collaborated with the salmon industry through the Faroe Fish Farmer's Association And Global Salmon Initiative (GSI).



The global Salmon market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Salmon market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Global Salmon Production: Total Harvest of Atlantic Salmon, 2016-2020

Salmon Production Cost Breakdown

Consumer Behavior Analysis: By Region, By Age, By Gender, By Annual Household Income, Seasonal of Fish

Fresh Salmon Export: Trends & Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed (USD Million) in the United States; Largest Fishing Companies

Regulatory Landscape: Section 6 of Norwegian Aquaculture Act , Aquaculture Stewardship Council Salmon standard, RSPCA welfare standards for Farmed Atlantic salmon, A Greener World (AGW), Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)

The global Salmon market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Salmon Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Salmon Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Salmon Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Salmon Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Salmon Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Salmon Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Salmon Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Salmon Market

Chapter 3. Global Salmon Market Overview

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Raw Material

3.1.2. Processing and Packaging

3.1.3. Distributor

3.1.4. End User

3.2. Industry Outlook

3.2.1. Global Salmon Production

3.2.2. Salmon Production Cost Breakdown

3.2.3. Fresh Salmon Export

3.2.4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.2.4.1. Income

3.2.4.2. Occupation

3.2.4.3. Seasonal of Fish

3.2.5. Trends and Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed in the United States

3.2.6. Largest Fishing Companies

3.3. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Degree of Competition

3.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

3.5.1. Key Trends

3.5.2. Growth Drivers

3.5.3. Restraints/ Challenges

3.6. Market Growth and Outlook

3.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027

3.6.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (MMT), 2017-2027

3.6.3. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

3.7.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis

3.7.2. Industry Best Practices

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard

4.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Salmon Market Analysis, By Species

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

5.2.1. Atlantic

5.2.2. Pink

5.2.3. Chum/Dog

5.2.4. Coho

5.2.5. Sockeye

5.2.6. Others

Chapter 6. Salmon Market Analysis, By Fish Type

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

6.2.1. Farmed

6.2.2. Wild

Chapter 7. Salmon Market Analysis, By Product Type

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

7.2.1. Canned

7.2.2. Fresh

7.2.3. Frozen

7.2.4. Others

Chapter 8. Salmon Market Analysis, By Retail

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

8.2.1. Retail

8.2.1.1. E-commerce (online)

8.2.1.2. Brick & Mortar Stores (offline)

8.2.2. HoReCa & Wholesale

8.2.3. Processed Food Industry

8.2.4. Other Institutional Customers

Chapter 9. Salmon Market Analysis, By Region

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. The U.S.

9.2.1.2. Canada

9.2.1.3. Mexico

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.2.1. Western Europe

9.2.2.1.1. The UK

9.2.2.1.2. Germany

9.2.2.1.3. France

9.2.2.1.4. Italy

9.2.2.1.5. Spain

9.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

9.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

9.2.2.2.1. Poland

9.2.2.2.2. Russia

9.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.3.1. China

9.2.3.2. India

9.2.3.3. Japan

9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

9.2.3.5. ASEAN

9.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.4.1. UAE

9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

9.2.4.3. South Africa

9.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

9.2.5. South America

9.2.5.1. Argentina

9.2.5.2. Brazil

9.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 10. North America Salmon Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

10.2.1. By Species

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Product

10.2.4. By Distribution Channel

10.2.5. By Country

Chapter 11. Europe Salmon Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

11.2.1. By Species

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By Product

11.2.4. By Distribution Channel

11.2.5. By Country

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Salmon Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

12.2.1. By Species

12.2.2. By Type

12.2.3. By Product

12.2.4. By Distribution Channel

12.2.5. By Country

Chapter 13. Middle East and Africa Salmon Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

13.2.1. By Species

13.2.2. By Type

13.2.3. By Product

13.2.4. By Distribution Channel

13.2.5. By Country

Chapter 14. South America Salmon Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)

14.2.1. By Species

14.2.2. By Type

14.2.3. By Product

14.2.4. By Distribution Channel

14.2.5. By Country

Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook) *

15.1. Cremaq Group ASA

15.2. Leroy Seafood Group ASA

15.3. Mowi ASA

15.4. SalMar ASA

15.5. AquaChile

15.6. Cooke Aquaculture

15.7. Bakkafrost

15.8. Grieg Seafood

15.9. Multiexport

15.10. Blumar

15.11. Salmones Camanchaca

15.12. Australis Seafoods

15.13. Nova Sea

15.14. Tassal Group

15.15. Sinkaberg-Hansen

15.16. Nordlaks

15.17. Bremnes Seashore

15.18. Norway Royal Salmon

15.19. Alsaker Fjordbruk

15.20. Other Prominent players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w22epo

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900