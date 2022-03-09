Germany Embedded Finance Markets Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments, 2020-2021 & 2022-2029

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Germany's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 33.5% on annual basis to reach US$5,435.1 million in 2022.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.3% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$5,435.1 million in 2022 to reach US$14,886.2 million by 2029.



The embedded insurance wave has gained rapid momentum over the last few quarters in Germany, and several new start-ups are riding this wave with their innovative product launches. With the growth of the German insurtech industry, foreign insurtech firms are planning to expand their presence in Germany. The publisher expects more global insurtech firms to launch their services in the country, subsequently driving innovation and competition in the German embedded insurance market over the next four to eight quarters.



The growing number of strategic partnerships among market players to launch innovative products in the country is expected to support the market growth over the next four to six quarters.

In July 2021, Zurich Group Company, one of the leading insurers in the property and casualty business, entered into a strategic partnership with Vodafone Germany. Under the partnership, both firms launched a digital-short-term luggage coverage exclusively available to Vodafone mobile customers in Germany.

Growth in the number of start-ups and funding activities is expected to boost further the development of the embedded insurance sector. Moreover, the publisher projects more insurtech firms in the country to raise capital for improving their platforms over the next four to eight quarters.



Germany being the largest consumer lending market in the European region presents a huge growth opportunity for embedded lending market players. As the economy is changing and the country is becoming more digital, banks and other financial services providers (FSPs) are increasingly seeking embedded finance solutions to enhance customer experience and services.



New innovative financial products being introduced by the market players are creating immense pressure on the traditional banks to adopt technologies, in order to gain a competitive advantage. This has resulted in growth in partnerships and collaborations among traditional financial services providers and technology providers. Market players in the ecosystem are also raising funds to expand their geographic operations.

In July 2021, Berlin-based start-up Solarisbank raised US$ 224 million. According to the company, the fund will be utilized to acquire the United Kingdom-based competitor Contis. Moreover, the company is planning to expand its operation across various countries in Europe.

Furthermore, the German retail industry is a predisposed market for the integration of embedded financial services. Rapid digitization of the retail industry is presenting an attractive opportunity for embedded lending providers in the country. The publisher expects significant growth in the retail embedded finance sector in the next four to six quarters.



Until the global pandemic, Germany was a dominant cash economy. The payment landscape is evolving with the growing demand for contactless payment methods. Online platforms are introducing new innovative payment products across various industries to gain a competitive advantage. This has resulted in the growth of partnerships and collaborations among embedded payment providers and online platforms.



Scope



Germany Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Germany Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Germany Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Germany Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Germany Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

