Berkshire Grey Partners with Tessiant to Drive Robotic Automation Across Major UK Retailers

LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. BGRY, a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and Tessiant, a leading change and transformation consultancy, today announced their partnership to help transform supply chain operations through intelligent robotic automation of eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment, package handling and logistics. Together, the two companies will give UK retailers access to the most advanced AI-enabled robotic solutions designed to meet consumer expectations for on-demand order fulfillment.
"Berkshire Grey's portfolio of Intelligent Enterprise Robotic (IER) solutions is what many UK retailers are searching for during this confluence of challenges including the eCommerce boom, labour shortages and rising consumer expectations," said Anna Barsby, Managing Partner at Tessiant. "We are excited to partner with Berkshire Grey to help our clients overcome these issues and improve supply chain operations with AI-enabled robotics."
Labour shortages are pervasive throughout Europe, with the number of job vacancies in the UK alone rising to a new record of 1.3 million in January 2022. This is further compounded by ever-increasing consumer demands for instantaneous order fulfillment and lingering COVID issues. Supply chain leaders are under more pressure than ever to find new solutions that increase efficiency and order processing throughput in eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment and package handling. With the launch of this partnership, UK companies will now have access to Berkshire Grey's extensive robotic solutions and services including design, installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based AI solutions for predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics and integration.
"We look forward to working side-by-side with Tessiant to advise the top retailers and eCommerce providers in the UK on how to leverage AI-enabled robotic solutions that can help them transform their supply chain," said Neil Berry, Senior Vice President and General Manager for EMEA at Berkshire Grey. "Berkshire Grey and Tessiant both believe robotics are essential to help retailers stay competitive amid the growing market challenges, and we're happy to partner with them to bring unique solutions to their network of clients."
With this partnership, Tessiant will join Berkshire Grey's Partner Alliance (BGPA) program as a Consulting Partner. The BGPA program includes a select group of strategic partners that provide customers across the retail, eCommerce, 3PL, grocery, and package handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs. The BGPA program consists of market-leading consultants, integrators, technology providers and material handling leaders dedicated to providing value-added, AI-enabled robotic solutions to customers.
About Tessiant
Tessiant is a Management Consultancy focused on shaping and delivering change. Tessiant helps clients deliver their critical projects, provides strategic advice through its network of C-suite practitioners, and embeds change through a focus on people and culture.
Tessiant consultants include specialists from a range of backgrounds such as Technology, Supply Chain, Operations, Digital, Data, Procurement and People, providing clients with the capability and capacity they need. Tessiant recognise that ‘not one size fits all', so prides itself on being adaptable, pragmatic, and tailoring the team and approach to the situation.
Tessiant clients include retail, CPG, manufacturing, SIS, non-profit and private equity organisations. For more information go to www.tessiant.com.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey BGRY helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.
Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.
