Discrete Semiconductor Market to Reach USD 78.33 Billion by 2028; Rising Electric and Automated Vehicle Adoption to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global discrete semiconductor market size is anticipated to hit USD 78.33 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric and automated vehicles and the expanding consumer electronics industry are projected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled "Discrete Semiconductor Market, 2021-2028". The market size stood at USD 42.97 billion in 2020 and USD 45.43 billion in 2021.

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (U.S.)

TOSHIBA ELCTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPRATION (Japan)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Taiwan Semiconductor (Taiwan)

Nexperia (Netherlands)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

StarPower Semiconductor Ltd. (China)

Diodes Incorporated (U.S.)

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.)

WeEn Semiconductors (China)

ROHM CO. LTD. (Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact-

Unwary Business Conditions Hindered Discrete Semiconductor Market amid Pandemic

The sudden and rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic has affected the market drastically. The pandemic has altered the business dynamics and altered operational scenarios. The implementation of strict curfews and lockdowns by governments of several nations has aggravated the situation. Additionally, the U.S.-China trade war has negatively impacted market growth. The supply chain disruptions and international trade restrictions to curb the virus spread have affected the market growth.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 78.33 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 42.97 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Size, Share, Type, Application, Geography Growth Drivers Ever-growing Consumer Electronics Industry is Brightening Market Prospects Increasing Adoption of Automated and Electric Vehicles is Laying Foundation for Future Growth Increasing Demand of Portable Electronics, Smart Home Products, and Others to Portray Strong Growth for Consumer Electronics Segment Pitfalls & Challenges Price Pressure and Design Complexity to Hinder Market Growth





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Segmentation-

Increasing Demand of Smart Home Electronics to Portray Strong Growth for Consumer Electronics Segment

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into modules, thyristors, transistors, and diodes. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, networking & communication, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It highlights drivers and restraints for market growth.

It offers comprehensive insights into the market's regulatory scenario.

It highlights the market's competitive landscape.

It suggests strategies adopted by key market players.

It sheds light on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Expanding Automotive and Electronics Industries to Promote Market Growth

The automotive industry is continuously expanding and evolving. The demand for electric and automated vehicles is surging with the government-provided subsidies and the exemplary benefits they offer. The rising electrification of vehicles to improve passenger and road safety is boosting the demand for discrete semiconductors. Hence, the increasing demand for discrete semiconductors by the automotive industry is expected to bolster the discrete semiconductor market growth.

Discrete semiconductors are highly utilized in consumer electronics. The low-cost availability and favorable incentives are bolstering the demand for consumer electronics, thereby boosting the market growth for discrete semiconductors. Moreover, the major market players are heavily investing in research and development activities to deliver avant-garde consumer electronics. These factors are also anticipated to boost market growth.

However, design complexity and continuously rising prices may restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Key Players' Presence to Fuel growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global discrete semiconductor market share. The key players present across South Korea, India, China, and other countries are expected to significantly influence market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of wearable and portable devices and the expanding automotive industry is likely to boost the region's market growth.

India is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the region.

North America is projected to exhibit exponential growth in the global market. The industrial and automotive industries are the region's highest consumers of discrete semiconductors.

Europe is expected to experience substantial growth due to the well-established electronics industry. Companies' rising investments in ingenious technologies to deliver advanced products are expected to bolster the market growth.

South America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth. The rising smartphone consumption and improving income levels are expected to boost the region's market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Technologies to Capture Growth

The key market players emphasize developing and delivering avant-garde discrete semiconductor devices to suffice the ever-increasing demands from electronics, automotive, and other end-use industries. They also emphasize expansions by establishing new facilities, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and others. For instance, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation integrated two subsidiaries in March 2019. The company consolidated two companies to fortify its solution offerings in semiconductor business' research and development.

Industry Development-

March 2021: Infineon Technologies AG unveiled its new cross discrete automotive application semiconductor, namely, ‘650 V CoolSiC'. It contains ‘5 fast-switching IGBT 50 A TRENCHSTOP' and ‘CoolSiC Schottky Diode' to provide cost-efficient performance and high reliability.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Discrete Semiconductor Market

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

TOC Continued…!

