Synthetic Biology: Protein Design and Engineering Market by Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used, Type of Protein, Type of Application, Type of End User and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

The success of these therapeutics can be attributed to the various clinical benefits offered by such products, such as high target specificity, low toxicity and favorable safety profiles. , It is worth mentioning that, at present, the protein / peptide therapeutic pipeline features over 345 product candidates, which are being evaluated across more than 1,500 clinical trials worldwide. Further, over 55 such therapies have already been marketed to treat multiple therapeutic indications. However, developing a protein based therapeutic is often fraught with several challenges, such as short half-life and poor chemical and physical stability. To overcome the aforementioned challenges as well as enable the development of therapeutic proteins with improved characteristics, researchers have identified various protein design and engineering techniques. , Engineering a protein is a complex multistep process which requires high-throughput techniques and screening procedures. , Additionally, it is a time and cost intensive process. Therefore, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry are constantly identifying / developing ways to improve the process of protein engineering.



Amidst other alternatives, outsourcing protein design and engineering process to a specialized service provider, having the required capability, has emerged as a viable option for various protein / peptide therapeutic developers. Presently, over 85 protein design / protein engineering service providers, along with technology providers, are actively supporting the development of novel protein / peptide therapeutics. The growing interest of pharmaceutical stakeholders in this field is also reflected from the recent rise in partnership activity related to protein design and engineering. Additionally, over 550 patents related to protein design and engineering techniques have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation being carried out in this domain. Driven by the growing demand for therapeutic proteins for personalized medicine and advancement in protein engineering tools, this market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Protein Design and Engineering Market: Focus on Services and Technology Providers - Market Distribution by Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used (Rational Designing, Directed Evolution and Semi-Rational Designing), Type of Protein (Antibodies, Peptides, Enzymes, Vaccines and Others), Type of Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics), Type of End User (Pharma / Biotech Firms, CROs and Research / Academic Institutes) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the protein design and engineering services and technology providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of protein design and engineering services and technology providers engaged in this domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering protein design and engineering services to various organizations, including pharma / biotech firms, CROs and research / academic institutes, along with analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters. The chapter also provides details related to protein design and engineering service(s) offered (protein sequencing, protein library generation, protein screening, protein characterization, protein purification, de-novo protein synthesis and in-silico analysis), additional services offered (protein expression, drug discovery, protein-protein interaction analysis, protein identification, bio imaging of proteins, protein extraction and biological pathway identification), type of protein engineering approach used (directed evolution, rational designing and semi- rational designing), type of protein (antibodies, enzymes, peptides, vaccines and others), type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics) and type of protein expression (cell surface and cell free).

A competitiveness analysis of protein design and engineering service providers, segmented into three categories, namely small (1-50 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees), and large companies (>500 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience) and company competitiveness (based on parameters, such as number of protein design and engineering services offered, type of technique used, type of protein engineering approach used, number of additional services offered, application areas and type of protein expression).

Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in offering services for protein design and engineering. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on services offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of protein design and engineering technology providers, featuring analysis based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters. In addition, the chapter highlights an in-depth analysis of various protein design and engineering technologies based on type of protein design and engineering service(s) supported (protein sequencing, protein library generation, protein screening, protein characterization, de novo protein synthesis and in-silico analysis), additional services supported (drug discovery, protein-protein interaction analysis and protein expression), type of protein engineering approach used (rational designing, directed evolution and semi-rational designing), type of protein (proteins / peptides, antibodies, enzymes, cytokines and viruses) and type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics).

An insightful 2×2 matrix representation of the competitiveness analysis of various protein design and engineering technologies segregated into two peer groups based on the company size of their respective technology provider, namely small (1-50 employees) and mid-sized companies (51-500 employees). Within the peer group, technologies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience of the technology provider) and technology competitiveness (based on parameters, including number of protein design and engineering services supported, number of additional services supported, type of protein and type of application).

Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in offering technologies for protein design and engineering. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on technology offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2017-2021, covering R&D agreements, technology licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research agreements, service alliances, product development agreements, acquisitions / mergers, technology / software development agreements and other related agreements.

An in-depth analysis of over 130 protein / peptide based therapy developers that are likely to partner with protein design and engineering services and technology providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (based on company size and its experience), pipeline strength (based on the number of drugs in pipeline and their stage of development and therapeutic area).

An in-depth analysis of over 550 patents filed / granted related to protein design and engineering, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, application year, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various protein / peptide based therapies on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, type of sponsor, target patient segment, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted) and key geographical regions.

A case study presenting the key characteristics of novel peptide therapeutics, along with information on their applications and advantages, as well as key challenges associated with their development process.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for protein design and engineering market over the coming decade. Additionally, it features market size projections for the protein design and engineering services market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of protein engineering approach used (rational designing, directed evolution and semi - rational designing), [B] type of protein (antibodies, peptides, enzymes, vaccines and others), [C] type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics), [D] type of end user (pharma / biotech firms, CROs and research / academic institutes) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Roman Badik (Chief Executive Officer, Enantis)

Haibin Chen (Vice President, Enzymaster)

Naveen Kulkarni (Chief Executive Officer, Quantumzyme)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts' views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in providing protein design and engineering services?

What is the relative competitiveness of different protein design and engineering service providers?

What are the popular types of protein design and engineering technologies available in the market?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Which are the most active clinical trial centers?

What are the major market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of protein design and engineering market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the protein design and engineering market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to protein design and engineering, featuring information on various steps involved in the overall process. Further, it provides a detailed discussion on different methods of protein design and engineering. In addition, the chapter includes details related to the various applications and challenges associated with protein design and engineering. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the key growth drivers, as well as upcoming trends in this field.



Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment of the overall landscape of companies offering protein design and engineering services to various organizations, including pharma / biotech firms, CROs and research / academic institutes, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters. The chapter also provides details related to protein design and protein engineering service(s) offered (protein sequencing, protein library generation, protein screening, protein characterization, protein purification, de-novo protein synthesis and in-silico analysis), additional services offered (protein expression, drug discovery, protein-protein interaction analysis, protein identification, bio imaging of proteins, protein extraction and biological pathway identification), type of protein engineering approach used (directed evolution, rational designing and semi- rational designing), type of protein (antibodies, enzymes, peptides, vaccines and others), type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics) and type of protein expression (cell surface and cell free).



Chapter 5 provides a competitiveness analysis of protein design and engineering service providers, segmented into three categories, namely small (1-50 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees), and large companies (>500 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience) and their respective capabilities (number of protein design and engineering services offered, type of technique used, protein engineering approaches used, number of additional services offered, application areas and type of protein expression).



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of key players offering protein design and engineering services in North America. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on protein design and engineering services offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 includes detailed profiles of key players offering protein design and engineering services in Europe. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on protein design and engineering services offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 includes detailed profiles of key players offering protein design and engineering services in Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on protein design and engineering services offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 provides a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of protein design and engineering technology providers, featuring information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters. In addition, the chapter highlights an in-depth analysis of various protein design and engineering technologies based on type of protein design and protein engineering service(s) supported (protein sequencing, protein library generation, protein screening, protein characterization, de novo protein synthesis and in-silico analysis), additional services supported (drug discovery, protein-protein interaction analysis and protein expression), type of protein engineering approach used (rational designing, directed evolution and semi-rational designing), type of proteins (proteins / peptides, antibodies, enzymes, cytokines and viruses) and type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics).



Chapter 10 presents an insightful 2×2 representation of the competitiveness analysis of various protein design and engineering technologies segregated into two peer groups based on the company size of their respective technology provider, namely small (1-50 employees) and mid-sized companies (51-500 employees). Within the peer group, technologies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the technology provider) and key technology specifications (number of protein design and protein engineering services supported, number of additional services supported, type of proteins and type of application).



Chapter 11 includes detailed profiles of key players offering protein design and engineering technologies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on protein design and engineering technologies offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 12 features an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players in this market, during the period 2017-2021 . Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (R&D agreements, technology licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research agreements, service alliances, product development agreements, acquisitions / mergers, technology / software development agreements and other related agreements), and regional distribution of the collaborations.



Chapter 13 present an in-depth analysis of over 90 protein / peptide based therapy developers that are likely to partner with protein design and engineering services and technology providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (on the basis of company size and its experience), pipeline strength and maturity (on the basis of number of drugs in pipeline and their stage of development) and therapeutic area.



Chapter 14 provides an in-depth over 550 patents filed / granted related to protein design and engineering, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.



Chapter 15 provides a detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various protein / peptide based therapies on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial recruitment status, phase of development, target patient segment, type of sponsor, most active players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted) and key geographical regions.



Chapter 16 presents case study presenting the key characteristics of novel peptide therapeutics, along with information on their applications and advantages, as well as key challenges associated with their development process.



Chapter 17 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of protein design and engineering services market till the year 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented across important market segments, namely [A] type of protein engineering approach used (rational designing, directed evolution and semi - rational designing), [B] type of protein (antibodies, peptides, enzymes, vaccines and others), [C] type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics), [D] type of end user (pharma / biotech firms, CROs and research / academic institutes) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world).



Chapter 18 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 19 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders of this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversation with Roman Badik (Chief Executive Officer, Enantis), Haibin Chen (Vice President, Enzymaster) and Naveen Kulkarni (Chief Executive Officer, Quantumzyme).



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 21 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

