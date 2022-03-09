Lawn & Garden Equipment Market CAGR of 7.1% by 2028; Improved Business Agility and Increasing Operational Efficiency to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lawn & garden equipment market size was USD 29.58 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 31.52 billion in 2021 to USD 50.85 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, "Lawn & Garden Equipment Market, 2021-2028."

As per our analysts, the progressions in a social lifestyle, growing rich population, and embracing gardening as a mode of relaxation are predicted to surge product demand, thereby bolstering the global market growth.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Ha-Ko Enterprises (India)

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH (Germany)

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (U.S.)

AriensCo (U.S.)

Fiskars Group (Finland)

Mountfield (England)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (MTD Products Inc) (U.S.)

Emak S.p.A. (Italy)

Unison Engg Industries (India)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 to Augment Market Growth due to Rising Work from Home Activities

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the everything as a service (XaaS) sector across various industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, retail, banking, and financial to name a few. The pandemic forced a majority of the workforce towards augmenting a work-from-home approach. Organizations began understanding the advantages of managing costs as per their requirements for achieving improved business agility and rising operational efficiency. Boosting employee experience will fuel the market's growth during the pandemic era.

Segments

Residential Segment to Dominate Backed by Growing Landscaping Services and Consumer Spending Power

By equipment type, the market is classified into lawnmowers, chainsaws, cutters and shredders, trimmers and edgers, and others.

In terms of power, the global market is categorized into manual, electric, and gas.

Based on end-use, the market is segregated is into residential, playgrounds, and golf courses. Residential segment is dominating with highest CAGR attributed to the growing demand for landscaping services in established economies and growing residential construction activities in developing economies.

Geographically, the market is branched into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR 7.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 50.85 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 29.58 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Equipment type, Power End User and Region Growth Drivers



Shift Toward Electric Lawn & Garden Equipment is Propelling Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges



Hefty Maintenance Cost Hampers Market Growth





Report Coverage

The research report presents tangible information gained through a methodical study conducted by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to present the predicted size and share of the lawn & garden equipment market. The data applied to predict the shares for multiple segments at the national, domestic, and international levels is attained from in-depth conversations with various stakeholders. Additionally, we have special access to many global as well as regional funded records to deliver accurate information to make business investment decisions simple and effective for our clients.

Driving Factors

Adoption of Electric Lawn & Garden Equipment to Nurture Market Growth

The constantly rising thrust for electric-powered lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and other equipment is projected to observe an increasing demand for gardening equipment across the world. In regard to noise and environmental concerns, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, India, Australia, and others are hugely concentrating on presenting electric equipment. Electric lawnmowers specifically are lesser in weight, quieter, and their push-to-start button gain an advantage over others. Consequently, it is surging the demand for electrical equipment.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Leading Companies

North America is leading the market and held the largest lawn & garden equipment market share, backed by the sturdy existence of various leading market-based companies.

Asia Pacific is in the supreme position to seize the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is predominantly owing to rising commercial & residential construction activities by the real estate owners.

The surging demand for electric lawn mowers is motivating the Europe market growth. Additionally, the enhancing adoption of green landscaping services is boosting the lawn & garden equipment market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Procurements Initiated by Pivotal Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The fundamental players in the market incessantly choose operative tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth. One such operative strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the companies.

Industry Development

December 2021: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. entirely procured MTD Products Inc. to fortify its equipment portfolio in the outdoor power equipment industry. This attainment balances the company's sturdy brand existence across regions.

