Proactive news headlines including Emyria Ltd, Critical Resources, West Wits Mining and Core Lithium

Sydney, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has started participant recruitment, screening and consenting for its Phase 1 clinical trial of EMD-RX5, with dosing expected to begin by the end of this month. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has intersected massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulphides to a depth of 141.1 metres in a diamond drilling program at the Gibsons prospect, part of the broader Halls Peak Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) welcomes a scoping study of the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa that delivers robust outcomes and demonstrates the potential for WBP to be the cornerstone project in WWI's strategy to become a mid-tier gold producer. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) continues to deliver high-grade lithium intersections at the under-development Finniss Project near Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. Click here

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) is trading higher after wholly-owned subsidiary NematiQ Pty Ltd achieved commercial-scale manufacture of an innovative graphene membrane. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has received multi-element assay results from the Ivigtût rare earth element (REE), base metal and industrial mineral prospect and the Grønnedal-Ika REE prospect in southwestern Greenland. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has received a further $1.6 million under the Victorian Government's research and development cash flow loan initiative. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has confirmed the presence of coherent gold anomalies through initial regional soil sampling at the Gooroo Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) remains on track for first gold production at its 100%-owned, 2.4 million ounces, 16-year life-of-mine King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia next quarter after achieving further key construction and operational readiness milestones during February 2022. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR)'s scoping-level metallurgical test-work for Kada Gold Project in Guinea has yielded "outstanding" gold recoveries for oxide ore types and very good recoveries for transition and fresh ore types. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW)'s Tanami Project in Western Australia is drill-ready, with rare earth element (REE) and gold targets defined over 3 kilometres of strike. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has confirmed the presence of high-grade platinum as well as further gold and cobalt around Iron Blow Prospect of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project's East Zone in Far West New South Wales. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY)'s final assays have outlined a large north-south trending geochemical anomaly to the east of the existing mining operations at Aldiss, along the Karonie East corridor in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) continues to expand its zinc-lead footprint at two of the key prospects with the world-class Earaheedy Project in Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



