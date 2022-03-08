Designurbate, A Reliable and Innovative Platform providing DMCA Protection to Streamers

Toronto, ON, Canada, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designurbate is a platform that aims to make live streaming more efficient and profitable by providing the tools needed for optimization and customization. They have just announced the addition of a DMCA protection tool.
This tool, called "DMCA Shield", provides broadcasters with much-needed protection against piracy. It scans the internet, especially popular piracy hotspots for instances of copyright infringement related the registered user's content.
Digital piracy can be found in almost all areas of the internet that require publication of content or intellectual property. However, the streaming industry is where the problem is most prevalent.
This is a serious problem that has discouraged many broadcasters from maintaining their channels due to the rapid growth of the content they create on platforms that give them away for ridiculously low prices or completely free.
This ripple effect means that models don't reap the benefits of their labor and instead, unscrupulous individuals gain a lot more from the content than the owners.
They do it with impunity, even more. Even with the DMCA law being passed, this problem continues. The DMCA Shield from Designurbate gives models the ability to track these content thieves down to the end of the internet. They can file a copyright claim and take down the stolen content.
Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and Web Content Protection
Every party concerned has been worried about digital piracy since the inception of the internet. These two phenomena were present even before the advent of the internet. However, because they can be done so easily and their perpetrators are in complete impunity makes them a frustrating nuisance to internet users as well as creators.
The Digital Millennium Copyright Act was created to curb digital piracy and discourage those who do so with real-world consequences.
Despite the passing of this law, copyright infringement and content theft continue to plague the internet. The problem is that, while the DMCA guarantees protection and ownership, it still requires a search and takedown operation in order to locate and file complaints.
Unfortunately, broadcasters do not have an easy and inexpensive solution. Designurbate's designers prioritized the creation of the DMCA Shield.
DMCA Shield and Deterrence.
Designurbate's DMCA Shield automatically scans the web for known DMCA infringement hotspots to identify cases of copyright infringement. This tool is efficient and can be used to quickly take action, not only to protect the content but also to deter future copyright infringements.
Designurbate's DMCA Shield tool can also be accessed free of charge. It is accessible through a few simple steps that make it easy for both experienced models and new models to have access.
Almost all digital content creators need DMCA protection. This extra layer of security is enough to stimulate creativity and increase productivity. It's a net benefit for both content creators as well as the audience.
Streamers have the option to get the DMCA Shield (Designurbate) which gives them even more protection. This allows them to go about their content creation tasks with a lot more confidence.
Website: https://designurbate.com
Name: Alan Partridge Organization: Designurbate LLC Phone: 613-525-0195
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
