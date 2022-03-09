 Skip to main content

RBB Bancorp Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Globe Newswire  
March 08, 2022 8:42pm   Comments
​ Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RBB Bancorp ("RBB Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RBB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the departure of its Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Then, on February 22, 2022, the Company announced that its President and CEO would be taking a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation.

On this news, RBB Bancorp's stock fell $2.70, or 10.5%, to close at $23.06 on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

