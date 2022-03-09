RBB Bancorp Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​ Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises RBB Bancorp ("RBB Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RBB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the departure of its Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Then, on February 22, 2022, the Company announced that its President and CEO would be taking a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation.

On this news, RBB Bancorp's stock fell $2.70, or 10.5%, to close at $23.06 on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

