Debut Novel Takes Reader on a Quest to Find Hope in Despair, Comfort in Betrayal and Healing in Pain

PLYMOUTH, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elk Lake Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle of The Bottle House by Susan Grant, Addison, Maine.

Can a chaplain of Bethany R&L Behavioral Healthcare Center and his mysterious collection of bottles restore hope and faith to three people living in despair?

Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Nationally Certified Counselor, LuGina Dumas said, "Susan Grant takes readers on a spiritual revelation of how past regrets affect our mental health and cause individuals to lose faith. The Bottle House teaches us that no matter how low we feel, Jesus can forgive us, restore us, and give us comfort in every situation we go through."

Where is God in our tragedies? The Bottle House, a Christian mystery and suspense book, traces the journey of three individuals who struggle with grief, feeling angry with God and despair. They meet Chaplain Joseph Miller, who has a mysterious collection of bottles in various shapes and colors. In time, these three discover that the chaplain possesses separate bottles for each of them. When he reveals the bottles' purpose to these three, it restores hope and joy.

The Bottle House ISBN: 978-1-64949-395-8, Paperback, 312 pages. $14.99, Despair and Hope; ISBN: 978-1-64949-395-8, eBook from Elk Lake Publishing, Inc, is available on Amazon, both Paperback and eBook.

About the Author:

Susan Grant is a 1986 graduate of Columbia International University and has been a classroom teacher for 36 years. She has written for The Bangor Daily News, Unlocked, Daily Devotions for Teens, and Upper Room Magazine. She has also published two devotional books entitles, 100 Minutes with God and 100 More Minutes with God. Susan lives on the coast of Maine with her husband, Randy, and a little red dachshund, Boone. Media Press Kit available on http://www.susan-grant.com

About the Publisher:

Elk Lake Publishing, Inc. is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Plymouth, MA. Elk Lake publishes a variety of fiction of all genres as well as nonfiction with a twist including Bible Studies, Christian life. For more information, visit http://www.ElkLakePublishingInc.com.

