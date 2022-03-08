The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and Supply Chain Quarterly Announce New Podcast, Supply Chain in the Fast Lane

Lombard, IL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and Supply Chain Quarterly (SCQ) announce the release of a new podcast filled with pinpointed discussions on supply chain management with top thought innovators in the field.

The weekly podcast will be presented in multiple series, each with its own theme. The first series, "The State of Logistics," kicks off March 8 with a look at inventories. Our guest will be Zac Rogers, assistant professor of operations and supply chain management at Colorado State University.

Future episodes in the State of Logistics series will include:

Jack Ampuja, president, Supply Chain Optimizers, on the state of parcel delivery

Todd Tranausky, vice president of rail and intermodal, FTR Transportation Intelligence, on rail transport

John Boyd, principal, The Boyd Company, on warehousing

Balika Sonthalia, partner in the strategic operations practice, Kearney, on-air transportation

Andy Moses, senior vice president of sales and solutions, Penske Logistics, on third-party logistics providers

Tyler Higgins, managing director, AArete, on trucking

Patrik Berglund, chief executive officer and co-founder, Xeneta, on ocean transport

"The supply chain is constantly changing, influenced by world events: cyber threats, changes in the labor market, the pandemic, climate change, global conflict, and new technology, among others. Supply Chain in the Fast Lane will help supply chain professionals—and anyone else who wants to learn about these issues—to keep pace with these changes and respond appropriately," says David Maloney, group editorial director of CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly. "It will add context to Supply Chain Quarterly's daily online news updates and add to the analysis offered in the print magazine's in-depth articles."

"As your professional association, CSCMP is committed to both developing and arming supply chain professionals to be successful in their pursuit of excellence throughout their careers, as well as advancing the discipline and accomplishing CSCMP's mission of a truly integrated, end-to-end supply chain," says Mark Baxa, CSCMP President and CEO. "Supply Chain in the Fast Lane delivers real-time trends from our communities' renowned experts, as we all focus on the road ahead."

Supply Chain in the Fast Lane will be hosted on cscmp.org and SupplyChainQuarterly.com as well as Apple, Spotify, and all the top podcast streaming services. New episodes will come out on Tuesdays.

About CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Six times a year, the print edition of CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly delivers fresh, cutting-edge ideas on all aspects of the global supply chain, including product design, procurement, transportation, warehousing, human resources, information technology, and finance. The magazine and its digital content offerings provide insight and advice to help readers make their supply chain operations a success. Its audience includes CEOs, vice presidents, directors, and managers involved in shipping, wholesale, consulting, 3PL, retail, and manufacturing. Staff-written stories and contributed articles from leading practitioners, academics, and consultants provide unparalleled thought leadership on international and domestic supply chain operations.

About CSCMP

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the leading worldwide professional association dedicated to education, research, and the advancement of the supply chain management profession. With more than 8,500 members globally, representing business, government, and academia from 65 countries, CSCMP members are the leading practitioners and authorities in the fields of logistics and supply chain management. To learn more, visit cscmp.org.

