The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and Supply Chain Quarterly Announce New Podcast, Supply Chain in the Fast Lane

Lombard, IL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and Supply Chain Quarterly (SCQ) announce the release of a new podcast filled with pinpointed discussions on supply chain management with top thought innovators in the field.
The weekly podcast will be presented in multiple series, each with its own theme. The first series, "The State of Logistics," kicks off March 8 with a look at inventories. Our guest will be Zac Rogers, assistant professor of operations and supply chain management at Colorado State University.
Future episodes in the State of Logistics series will include:
- Jack Ampuja, president, Supply Chain Optimizers, on the state of parcel delivery
- Todd Tranausky, vice president of rail and intermodal, FTR Transportation Intelligence, on rail transport
- John Boyd, principal, The Boyd Company, on warehousing
- Balika Sonthalia, partner in the strategic operations practice, Kearney, on-air transportation
- Andy Moses, senior vice president of sales and solutions, Penske Logistics, on third-party logistics providers
- Tyler Higgins, managing director, AArete, on trucking
- Patrik Berglund, chief executive officer and co-founder, Xeneta, on ocean transport
"The supply chain is constantly changing, influenced by world events: cyber threats, changes in the labor market, the pandemic, climate change, global conflict, and new technology, among others. Supply Chain in the Fast Lane will help supply chain professionals—and anyone else who wants to learn about these issues—to keep pace with these changes and respond appropriately," says David Maloney, group editorial director of CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly. "It will add context to Supply Chain Quarterly's daily online news updates and add to the analysis offered in the print magazine's in-depth articles."
"As your professional association, CSCMP is committed to both developing and arming supply chain professionals to be successful in their pursuit of excellence throughout their careers, as well as advancing the discipline and accomplishing CSCMP's mission of a truly integrated, end-to-end supply chain," says Mark Baxa, CSCMP President and CEO. "Supply Chain in the Fast Lane delivers real-time trends from our communities' renowned experts, as we all focus on the road ahead."
Supply Chain in the Fast Lane will be hosted on cscmp.org and SupplyChainQuarterly.com as well as Apple, Spotify, and all the top podcast streaming services. New episodes will come out on Tuesdays.
About CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly
Six times a year, the print edition of CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly delivers fresh, cutting-edge ideas on all aspects of the global supply chain, including product design, procurement, transportation, warehousing, human resources, information technology, and finance. The magazine and its digital content offerings provide insight and advice to help readers make their supply chain operations a success. Its audience includes CEOs, vice presidents, directors, and managers involved in shipping, wholesale, consulting, 3PL, retail, and manufacturing. Staff-written stories and contributed articles from leading practitioners, academics, and consultants provide unparalleled thought leadership on international and domestic supply chain operations.
About CSCMP
Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the leading worldwide professional association dedicated to education, research, and the advancement of the supply chain management profession. With more than 8,500 members globally, representing business, government, and academia from 65 countries, CSCMP members are the leading practitioners and authorities in the fields of logistics and supply chain management. To learn more, visit cscmp.org.
For more information, contact:
Nichole Mumford
Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)
333 East Butterfield Road, Suite 140
Lombard, Illinois 60148-5617 USA
nmumford@cscmp.org
Related Images
Image 1: Supply Chain in the Fast Lane podcast cover art
Supply Chain In the Fast Lane
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.